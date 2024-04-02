Ukhonaye Mconi celebrates Mzansi cuisine by adding a modern twist

Ukhonaye Mconi is preserving Mzansi dishes by elevating their dining status from treasured family delicacies to culinary splendour beckoning a restaurant table.
“I am big on the food I grew up eating and that I have enjoyed, but don’t see on restaurant tables," says the 29-year-old project planner at Capsicum Culinary Studios and IIE School of Hospitality and Service Management at Rosebank campus.
"When it comes to my food, I've always taken from my past. We turn our noses up at these meals and we should not."
Among Mconi’s finger-licking array of distinct traditional foods that have received a culinary elevation includes a stomach-rumbling spin on his beloved childhood favourite umngqusho (samp and beans).
“Imagine an umngqhuso croquette, deep-fried samp and beans balls with bacon and cheese," he says.
“I would slightly overcook the samp and beans and place it in the fridge in the shape of a block so the natural starch from the samp can bind it. I would then roll it out and put prepared cheese and bacon in the middle. Roll it up into a ball. Put it in flour, eggs, breadcrumbs and deep fry it.
“Outside it would have that crispy deep-fried texture and as you bite into it... creamy luscious samp and bean with flavoursome bacon and cheese."
The Kariega, Eastern Cape, native credits his passion and creativity for heritage cuisine to his upbringing.
“My father’s side of the family love their traditional food, whereas, on mom's side, they are always experimenting with new techniques, watching cooking shows, making sauces,” says Mconi.
It wasn’t until being homesick in Florida, US, that he was driven to improvise; recreating the classic umphokoqo namasi (crumbly pap with amasi).
“While I lived in America between 2016 and 2017, I realised that there were only certain African cuisines that are celebrated abroad. Everyone is familiar with Ethiopian cuisine, Nigerian jollof and okra. SA is known for certain ingredients but not for its cuisine,” he says.
“As a graduate, I worked at The Club at Admirals Cove in Jupiter, Florida. I was missing home and I wanted to recreate umphokoqo namasi. Luckily there was a maize meal, but to get amasi I mixed buttermilk and sour cream.
“I made it for my pastry executive chef and she was amazed by the taste. I realised then that people don't know what we eat in SA. The experience inspired me to go further, probe into what chef schools are teaching.
"We are telling our SA students that this is what they need to learn, but what about our food history and the food we eat? Yes, we eat it in our homes, but can't we elevate it and put it on our restaurant menus?"
His audacious creations include slow-cooked pulled tripe in milk Stout, then served as an open sandwich on barouche bread, rocket, blue cheese and chakalaka cream. With the Heritage plate as Mconi has named it, he believes his delicious pursuit to reimagine SA’s indigenous culinary narrative will yield a sweet and sticky outcome.
“Cooking with beer is something I learnt from my dad. I use milk stout in the caramel flavours. Once you’ve cooked out the alcohol, cook it down and thicken it – all those natural flavours," he says.
Ukhonaye Mconi celebrates Mzansi cuisine by adding a modern twist
hef wants to see traditional dishes on restaurant menus
Image: SUPPLIED
Ukhonaye Mconi is preserving Mzansi dishes by elevating their dining status from treasured family delicacies to culinary splendour beckoning a restaurant table.
“I am big on the food I grew up eating and that I have enjoyed, but don’t see on restaurant tables," says the 29-year-old project planner at Capsicum Culinary Studios and IIE School of Hospitality and Service Management at Rosebank campus.
"When it comes to my food, I've always taken from my past. We turn our noses up at these meals and we should not."
Among Mconi’s finger-licking array of distinct traditional foods that have received a culinary elevation includes a stomach-rumbling spin on his beloved childhood favourite umngqusho (samp and beans).
“Imagine an umngqhuso croquette, deep-fried samp and beans balls with bacon and cheese," he says.
“I would slightly overcook the samp and beans and place it in the fridge in the shape of a block so the natural starch from the samp can bind it. I would then roll it out and put prepared cheese and bacon in the middle. Roll it up into a ball. Put it in flour, eggs, breadcrumbs and deep fry it.
“Outside it would have that crispy deep-fried texture and as you bite into it... creamy luscious samp and bean with flavoursome bacon and cheese."
The Kariega, Eastern Cape, native credits his passion and creativity for heritage cuisine to his upbringing.
“My father’s side of the family love their traditional food, whereas, on mom's side, they are always experimenting with new techniques, watching cooking shows, making sauces,” says Mconi.
It wasn’t until being homesick in Florida, US, that he was driven to improvise; recreating the classic umphokoqo namasi (crumbly pap with amasi).
“While I lived in America between 2016 and 2017, I realised that there were only certain African cuisines that are celebrated abroad. Everyone is familiar with Ethiopian cuisine, Nigerian jollof and okra. SA is known for certain ingredients but not for its cuisine,” he says.
“As a graduate, I worked at The Club at Admirals Cove in Jupiter, Florida. I was missing home and I wanted to recreate umphokoqo namasi. Luckily there was a maize meal, but to get amasi I mixed buttermilk and sour cream.
“I made it for my pastry executive chef and she was amazed by the taste. I realised then that people don't know what we eat in SA. The experience inspired me to go further, probe into what chef schools are teaching.
"We are telling our SA students that this is what they need to learn, but what about our food history and the food we eat? Yes, we eat it in our homes, but can't we elevate it and put it on our restaurant menus?"
His audacious creations include slow-cooked pulled tripe in milk Stout, then served as an open sandwich on barouche bread, rocket, blue cheese and chakalaka cream. With the Heritage plate as Mconi has named it, he believes his delicious pursuit to reimagine SA’s indigenous culinary narrative will yield a sweet and sticky outcome.
“Cooking with beer is something I learnt from my dad. I use milk stout in the caramel flavours. Once you’ve cooked out the alcohol, cook it down and thicken it – all those natural flavours," he says.
Image: SUPPLIED
Milk stout pulled beef cheek with sorghum ravioli and amasi ricotta
Ingredients
Method
Image: SUPPLIED
Yolanda Mlangeni passionate about serving family, guests scrumptious meal
Colin Asare-Appiah toasts to local hero ingredient for cocktails: fynbos
Hunter's Gold celebrates the never-give-up spirit of South Africans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos