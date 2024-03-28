Hunter's Gold celebrates the never-give-up spirit of South Africans

Hunter's Gold, the original premium cider in Africa since 1988, is fast gaining popularity among SA consumers and is delighted to showcase its latest campaign: "Fosta 'Til You Taste Real Gold".

The campaign follows the journey of Skhumbuzo, or “Skhu”, a character in the relentless pursuit of gold. As a true South African, he possesses the innate spirit of uk'fosta, which is the ability to power through hardships, convert adversity into opportunity, and demonstrate remarkable resourcefulness.

Join Skhu on his lighthearted adventures as he goes to find his real gold, and realises Hunter’s Gold is the only real gold worth chasing.

“Hunter’s Gold keeps the ones abafostayo refreshed. In this campaign, we celebrate that never-give-up attitude, the true grit, determination, passion and perseverance of South Africans,” says Nontsikelelo Gumede, Hunter’s brand manager.

“This campaign is an entertaining showcase of the spirit of uk’Fosta, the ability to have fun and stay refreshed while pursuing one’s goals, no matter how outrageous they may seem.”