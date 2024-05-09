Toxicology expert Dr Gerhard Verdoon from Croplife SA said organophosphates, the type of poison doctors said led to Palesa Khumalo's death, are very toxic and target the central nervous system.
Palesa died on April 25 after she was exposed to a poisonous substance that made her fall sick.
"It is a chemical that is too toxic so if it enters the human body it attacks the central nervous system, causing a lot of salivation, nausea, vomiting, a bit of cramping and causes people not to see clear enough. It has strong unpleasant odour and taste and if swallowed the person should be rushed to a hospital immediately," said Verdoon.
He said a poison centre should be contacted immediately to advise on what should be done to the patient who is en route to the hospital.
"You should not try to drink milk as it will make it easy for them [toxins] to be rapidly absorbed by the body," he warned.
Organophosphates are known as key chemicals in the making of herbicides, pesticides and insecticides, many of these being used in the agriculture sector.
Another expert, Professor Neil Butkow of the department of pharmacy and pharmacology at Wits University, confirmed the agriculture link.
“[Organophosphates are] commonly used in the agricultural industry as insecticides and pesticides. They are closely related to a group of legitimate medications called the parasympathomimetic. This means they produce a syndrome which resembles that of a parasympathetic effect.
"The parasympathetic nervous system is mainly responsible for food metabolism and some aspects of respiration," said Butkow.
He said the cause of death in this poisoning is usually attributed to overproduction of mucus in the lungs, bronchoconstriction and aspiration of saliva into the lungs.
"Essentially patients drown in their own secretions."
'Toxic chemical attacked pupil's central nervous system' - expert says on Palesa's death
'Affected patients drown in their own secretions'
