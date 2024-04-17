30 food and beverage trends for 2024

Influential chefs and food experts spotlight culinary fashions that will whet our appetites this year.

1. Bubbly in a can

Her name is Chateau Del Rei and she’s the girl she thinks she is. This canned sparkling wine is available in several flavours, including Sweet White, Rosé, and Sweet Red. Adored for its lower alcohol content, it’s perfect for outdoor vibes — think open-air concerts, picnics, or intimate gatherings.

2. Mindful eating

The healthy, mindful consumption and creation of food are becoming ever more important.

3. Social-media food challenges

Viral recipes create food challenges, such as the Flying Dutchman bun-less “burger” that dominated our #fyp (For You Page) on TikTok.

4. Mocktails

These are no longer just sugary non-alcoholic drinks but rather options with well-considered recipes and perfect presentation.

5. Shared plates

Globally, food prices continue to rise and restaurants are responding. Large, shared plates allow consumers to save money.

6. Gin o’clock

This old faithful is not going anywhere anytime soon.

7. Looking to Asia

After the dominance of matcha, the next culinary sensation could also be a food from Asia — boba, for example, has already become entrenched locally.

8. Plant-based innovation

“Expect to see innovative plant-based meat alternatives, dairy-free cheeses, and creative vegetable-forward dishes that appeal to vegans and omnivores alike” — Zakhele Ndlozi, executive sous chef at Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom.

9. Global fusion

“Chefs are drawing inspiration from diverse culinary traditions to create fusion dishes that blend flavours, techniques, and ingredients from different cultures. In South Africa, this trend could manifest in dishes that combine local ingredients and flavours with influences from Asian, Middle Eastern, or Latin American cuisines” — Ndlozi.

10. Zero-waste cooking

“Expect to see menus featuring nose-to-tail cooking for meat, as well as dishes that repurpose often-discarded ingredients such as fruit peels, vegetable scraps, and stale bread. In South Africa, this trend may align with traditional practices of using all parts of an animal or plant in cooking” — Ndlozi.