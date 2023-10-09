×

Food & Drink

Delicious, easy recipes to celebrate World Mushroom Day

Chefs honour the down-to-earth vegetable

09 October 2023 - 16:42
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Garlic Mushroom dish
Image: supplied

The humble mushroom is undoubtedly the most versatile vegetable on any chef’s or homemaker’s table.

Whether served as the hero of the dish or an accompaniment, mushrooms have the incredible superpower of taking the flavour palette that it’s given or transforming every morsel into a delicious food experience.  

In celebration of World Mushroom Day on Sunday, chefs at Capsicum Culinary Studio share their favourite and easy-to-make dishes to honour the down-to-earth vegetable that packs a punch: 

Crispy Fried Mushrooms 

Ingredients 

  • 500g small button mushrooms 
  • 1½ cups all-purpose flour 
  • 1 cup beer (alcohol-free also works) 
  • 2½ tsp salt 
  • ¾ teaspoon black pepper 
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder 
  • ¼ teaspoon onion powder 
  • Canola oil for frying 
  • 1 tbsp fresh chopped parsley 

Method 

  • In a deep saucepan, heat oil.  
  • Sprinkle ½ a cup of flour over the mushrooms and shake off the excess. 
  •  Combine the remaining flour, beer, salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder in a medium bowl and combine until smooth.  
  • Dip each mushroom into the batter and allow the excess to drip back into the bowl.  
  • Without overcrowding, fry the mushrooms for about 7 minutes or until golden brown. It may be advisable to fry in batches to avoid overcrowding in the pan.  
  • After all the mushrooms are fried through, sprinkle with the parsley and serve immediately. 

Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms 

Ingredients 

  • 6 medium portobello mushrooms (stems removed) 
  • 200g spinach, chopped 
  • 2 tbsp minced red onion 
  • 1 chopped scallion 
  • ¾ cup plain yoghurt 
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise 
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese 
  • ¼ tsp tarragon 
  • ¼ garlic powder 
  • ¼ sea salt 
  • Fresh ground black pepper 
  • ⅓ cup breadcrumbs 

Method 

  • Preheat the oven to 220°C.  
  • Scoop out the portobello mushroom centres and remove the stems.  
  • Spray a pan with non-stick cooking spray and place the mushrooms caps up onto the tray.  
  • Drizzle with olive oil and use your hands to rub all over the mushrooms. 
  •  Sprinkle salt over mushroom caps then bake for 13 – 15 minutes or until tender.  
  • Remove from the oven and drain any excess liquid.  
  • Meanwhile, wash and drain the spinach thoroughly.  
  • In a bowl, combine the spinach, scallions and onions with the plain yoghurt, mayonnaise, ¾ cup of Parmesan cheese, tarragon, garlic powder, kosher salt and black pepper.  
  • Lower oven to 190°C.  
  • Evenly spoon the mixture onto the roasted mushrooms and top with the remaining parmesan cheese.  
  • Place back in the oven for 10 minutes until the mixture takes on a golden colour. Serve immediately.  

 

Creamy Sautéed Mushrooms 

Ingredients

  • 1 kg button mushrooms, thickly sliced 
  • 1 tbsp olive oil 
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped 
  • ¼ cup chicken or vegetable stock 
  • 2 tbsp corn starch 
  • 1½ cups milk 
  • Salt & pepper to taste 
  • ½ cup grated mozzarella cheese 
  • ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese 
  • 1 tsp fresh thyme 

Method 

  • In a pan, heat the oil over medium heat.  
  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl, add and mix the stock and corn starch.  
  • Once the oil is hot enough, add the mushrooms and cook for 2-3 minutes, then stir and continue to cook for a further 1-2 minutes more until golden in colour.  
  • You may have to cook in batches, to avoid overcrowding the pan.  
  • Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, then add the starch mixture and milk and season with salt and pepper to taste.  
  • Stir until the sauce begins to thicken.  
  • Add the grated cheeses and continue to cook until the cheese is fully melted, then stir in the thyme and take off the heat. Use as required.
Creamy Sautéed Mushrooms 
Image: supplied

