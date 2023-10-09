Delicious, easy recipes to celebrate World Mushroom Day

The humble mushroom is undoubtedly the most versatile vegetable on any chef’s or homemaker’s table.
Whether served as the hero of the dish or an accompaniment, mushrooms have the incredible superpower of taking the flavour palette that it’s given or transforming every morsel into a delicious food experience.
In celebration of World Mushroom Day on Sunday, chefs at Capsicum Culinary Studio share their favourite and easy-to-make dishes to honour the down-to-earth vegetable that packs a punch:
Crispy Fried Mushrooms
Ingredients
- 500g small button mushrooms
- 1½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup beer (alcohol-free also works)
- 2½ tsp salt
- ¾ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- Canola oil for frying
- 1 tbsp fresh chopped parsley
Method
- In a deep saucepan, heat oil.
- Sprinkle ½ a cup of flour over the mushrooms and shake off the excess.
- Combine the remaining flour, beer, salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder in a medium bowl and combine until smooth.
- Dip each mushroom into the batter and allow the excess to drip back into the bowl.
- Without overcrowding, fry the mushrooms for about 7 minutes or until golden brown. It may be advisable to fry in batches to avoid overcrowding in the pan.
- After all the mushrooms are fried through, sprinkle with the parsley and serve immediately.
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
