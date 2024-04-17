Birds' aim is to survive, not Top 8 - Nyatama

Moroka Swallows coach Musa Nyatama has reiterated finishing in the top eight wasn't their goal yet, urging his troops to also give their best against the so-called smaller teams after a determined display against Mamelodi Sundowns, who "were there for the taking".
Swallows held Sundowns to a 2-all draw in a drama-filled DStv Premiership clash at Dobsonville Stadium on Monday. Teboho Mokoena and Marcelo Allende had put Sundowns 2-0 up before Augustine Mahlonoko and Gabadinho Mhango scored goals that ensured the game finished 2-all.
"We are taking it one game at a time. For now, our goal is to survive and we are not worried about being in the top eight. We are focused on saving the status of the [club],'' Nyatama said.
"We always say to the players that they must be consistent as far as their performances are concerned. They are professional footballers and they must not choose games and say 'against TS Galaxy we will not put 100% effort' after putting 100% effort against Sundowns. They need to put 100% effort in each and every game."
The Swallows mentor values the point against runaway log leaders, feeling they also had a chance to win the game. "This point is a gold for us but you could see that Sundowns were there for the taking, especially with set-plays at the end,'' Nyatama noted.
Nyatama also highlighted that the point at Dobsonville Stadium was crucial because it helped them widen the gap between them and fellow relegation candidates below them in Richards Bay and Cape Town Spurs, who now trail them by nine and 14 points respectively.
Swallows next game is away to TS Galaxy on April 28.
"This point gives us a big advantage over Richards Bay and Spurs [who are 15th and16th on the standings]...we are increasing the gap between us and them [Bay and Spurs],'' Nyatama said.
"We usually plan that we need at least 10 points per five games. I am happy because we've managed to collect five points from three matches and we still have two games, against TS Galaxy and Chippa, from this block. We will be gunning for six points there."
Birds' aim is to survive, not Top 8 - Nyatama
Swallows coach encouraged by fight back against Sundowns
Image: Veli Nhlapo
