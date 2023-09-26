The ultimate vegetarian braai guide

While most braai masters will be waxing their tongs and fluffing their aprons this month, it’s not the greatest time for those who don’t eat meat.

Often relegated to a corner of the yard with a paper plate of chakalaka, coleslaw, and some lettuce leaves masquerading as a “green salad”, the non-meat-eaters in the family tend to be poorly treated. But a new day is on the horizon — grab your pen and paper and let’s get a braai shopping list started for those non-meat eaters.

First, get some tin foil — this comes in handy for popping vegetables onto the braai or, even better, for wrapping up some sweet potatoes and roasting them on the coals.

Vegetables you can roast are your friend: these often have a thick skin that can endure heat, such as butternut, brinjals, and potatoes. And look at cauliflower, big fleshy mushrooms, and the ever-trusty mielie. It’s best to leave vegetables whole unless they’re on a skewer.

Also great is stone fruit — nectarines, for example, make a great addition to a salad, especially after being seared on the braai for a bit. Instead of that sad green salad you now have a juicy nectarine salad with a charred sweet and savoury flavour with which to surprise your guests.

There are also many meat substitutes on the market, with most big retailers having a brand that caters for vegans or vegetarians. For sauces, good old tomato sauce and mustard will do the trick, and vegan pesto is always a good standby. Here are some of our favourite recipes.

Coal-roasted confit cabbage & broccolini with braai pap, romesco sauce, and smoked paprika oil

by chef Sebastian Stehr, at Beyond Restaurant, Cape Town

Confit cabbage and broccoli

Ingredients:

1 baby cabbage

10 stems broccolini

200g butter (smoked for 1 hour)

100g olive oil

100g sunflower oil

2 cloves garlic

2 sprigs thyme

1 stick rosemary

4 peppercorns

Pinch of salt

1 small onion, sliced

Method:

Cut the cabbage in half and place in a cast-iron pot. Add the rest of the ingredients and cover with a lid. Rest on top of the braai over medium heat.

Remove the broccolini after 2 minutes to avoid overcooking. Cook the cabbage gently until it is al dente. Remove vegetables from the oil and allow to cool.

Romesco sauce

Ingredients:

1 red pepper, charred on the braai, seeded, and peeled

2 cloves garlic

20g grated vegan cheese

10g chives

10g chopped parsley

1 small red onion, chopped

50ml olive oil

15ml red-wine vinegar

50g roasted hazelnuts

Pinch of salt and pepper

Method:

Combine everything in a blender and blend until smooth, adjusting consistency with a splash of water if needed.