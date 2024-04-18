Kay Kay Ribane credits his family for the role they played in his creativity

Multi-hyphenate artist Kay Kay Ribane credits his creative boldness to his genes and nurture from his family.
Born Kokona Ribane, the 30-year-old forms one-third of the renowned family creative trio, Dear Ribane, with sisters Tebogo and Manthe. The collective has collaborated with brands such as Gucci, G-Star RAW and Chimi eyewear.
“Growing-up I was privileged in that my references in how I perceive the world and creation started from home. My father, mother and my family instilled confidence within us in anything that we do. It all starts at home," he says.
“I’m learning to know how important my voice is and not to take my ideas lightly. Our ideas do matter globally, and not only in our community.
"I would draw inspiration from my sisters who are like-minded but different in their way. I won't say that everything comes from myself as I believe we are because of the environment and people we surround us with. Working with my family is important to me."
Ribane is a sartorial force in his own right; etching a name for himself as a creative director, director, performance artist and co-founder of Usurpa (Africa’s first digital gallery) and founder of Mungu (God’ in Swahili) – a children’s clothing range inspired and created for his son Kairo.
“I learnt from family the importance of not always seeking employment but rather creating from home and testing your ideas. Our initiative is to start those platforms, so they [Kairo] become independent and understand what it means to own a legacy,” he says.
It comes as no surprise that Motswako rapper Khuli Chana would tap Ribane’s skillset to take the lead role in the creative direction of his new song, Khuliyano. The visuals for the track debuted on Tuesday on MTV Base.
“After I got the call, we started texting and sharing ideas about what he would love to do. Initially, the song needed to come out and what he needed were visuals,” he says.
“I was nervous and excited because it's such a big responsibility to collaborate with someone that you grew up listening to, admiring their work, their achievements and process. He was very open and we share many common interests.
“The collaboration allowed me to grow deeper within my creative freedom. Locally, people don’t watch music videos as they feel repetitive, whereas now it's a new way of experiencing ourselves in a different light – royalty and opulent way. He allowed that expression to exist through the collaboration.”
Carrying through the theme of African royalty and opulence, the vibrant music video featured dance performances by Manthe, Sne Mbatha and Tebza Diphelo. The video was shot against the backdrop of iconic historical monuments with the striking contrast of the red and white theme concurrently throughout the video.
“As for now, we will be working on Khuli Chana’s Metro FM Music Awards performance in Mbombela, and I’ll be creative directing that one at the end of April,” he says.
Kay Kay Ribane credits his family for the role they played in his creativity
Creative director worked on Khuli Chana's new hit Khuliyano
Image: SUPPLIED
