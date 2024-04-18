The Real Hair VPs: These micro hair trends are making waves

Bubbling under:

The micro hair trends making waves

Viral bows: Dubbed the must-have hair accessory of 2024, bows are something the world can’t get enough of, from dainty velvet ribbons to oversized, opulent satin bows.

Chic bobs: Bye-bye long, flowing inches — now it’s all about the bob, as celebrities such as Zendaya and Gabrielle Union flock to get the big chop. The options are legion (earlobe-grazing French bobs, bone-straight Italian bobs, blunt cuts or curly-textured bobs) so go short or go home.

Ballerina chignons: As balletcore takes over so do sleek, low ballerina buns in varying textures, as seen at Christian Dior, Miu Miu, and LaQuan Smith.

Redhead cool: The red hair craze may have started with copper, but it certainly didn’t end there. Red is still the “It girl of hair colour”, with Ariel-red and cherry-cola hues the hot favourites for braids, wigs, and natural styles.

Wet and wavy: Better stock up on hair gel, as wet-look hair styled in dramatic kiss curls and drenched curls remains on our radar in 2024, as seen at Jason Wu and Giambattista Valli.

Elevated cornrows: If the runways of Christian Dior and Andrew Gn are anything to go by, cornrows are still the protective style staple. Go simple with straight-back styles or elevate with sparkling beads or clips interwoven into rows.

Bubble braids: Keep an eye on this micro-trend spotted at the Bronx and Banco show. With this whimsical and playful addition to hair, let a long bubble plait fall down the centre of the head or add as an accent to loose waves or box braids.