The Real Hair VPs: These micro hair trends are making waves
The cherry on top of any hairstyle, these runway-approved accessories are worth adding to your arsenal
Blending nostalgia with futurism, these runway trends are a cut above the rest.
Bombshell hair: The 1990s are back in a major way — along with a new-found love for blowouts and big, bombshell hair, as seen at Sergio Hudson and The Blonds. The mandate is clear — the bigger, the better — as models were sent out sporting bouncy, roller waves worthy of Bond-girl status.
Anime cuts: Cartoons, gaming, and anime subculture serve as inspiration for hairstyles this season. From Loewe and Marco Rambaldi to style icon Zendaya, haircuts are getting the blunt treatment with micro fringes and ends chopped into futuristic, abstract angles in a style Aeon Flux would be proud of.
Sculptural braids: This season, braids are not just a simple form of protective styling but also become art. At Lapointe, Dauphinette, and The Blonds, braids were wrapped into circular shapes along the hairline or fortified with wire and bent into artful shapes or slogans.
Silver fox: At Batsheva, ageism got the boot, with the runway featuring only models aged 40 and older, all showing off their natural greys. Keep greys looking bright and healthy with a purple toning shampoo and conditioner to keep brassy tones and dullness at bay.
Bubbling under:
Viral bows: Dubbed the must-have hair accessory of 2024, bows are something the world can’t get enough of, from dainty velvet ribbons to oversized, opulent satin bows.
Chic bobs: Bye-bye long, flowing inches — now it’s all about the bob, as celebrities such as Zendaya and Gabrielle Union flock to get the big chop. The options are legion (earlobe-grazing French bobs, bone-straight Italian bobs, blunt cuts or curly-textured bobs) so go short or go home.
Ballerina chignons: As balletcore takes over so do sleek, low ballerina buns in varying textures, as seen at Christian Dior, Miu Miu, and LaQuan Smith.
Redhead cool: The red hair craze may have started with copper, but it certainly didn’t end there. Red is still the “It girl of hair colour”, with Ariel-red and cherry-cola hues the hot favourites for braids, wigs, and natural styles.
Wet and wavy: Better stock up on hair gel, as wet-look hair styled in dramatic kiss curls and drenched curls remains on our radar in 2024, as seen at Jason Wu and Giambattista Valli.
Elevated cornrows: If the runways of Christian Dior and Andrew Gn are anything to go by, cornrows are still the protective style staple. Go simple with straight-back styles or elevate with sparkling beads or clips interwoven into rows.
Bubble braids: Keep an eye on this micro-trend spotted at the Bronx and Banco show. With this whimsical and playful addition to hair, let a long bubble plait fall down the centre of the head or add as an accent to loose waves or box braids.
Trending: Accessories
Lucky charms: Add a touch of Y2K with quirky, dangling charms cascading down braided ponytails or butterfly clips dotted all over.
1990s comb headbands: Spotted at Helmut Lang, Givenchy, and Maryling, the simple yet effective accessory is back to add 1990s’ It girl energy in a pinch.
Ballerina hairbands: As seen at Dior and Miu Miu, stretchy fabric headbands are giving serious ballerina vibes — just slick hair back into a low bun or ponytail and finish with a thick headband.
Claw clips: This is not your grandmother’s claw clip — the hair accessory staple of the 1990s and 2000s gets an update, featuring minimalistic designs that mimic hair jewellery and playful, floral designs.