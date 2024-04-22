To 30 and beyond: Top grooming tips for men
The grooming landscape is not what it used to be and, as the hottest trends of the past three decades show, the best is yet to come
The world of male grooming has really grown in leaps and bounds since the mid-1990s.
First the grooming boom shook things up, with men giving themselves the licence to invest in skincare, and now we live in a world where men are writing their own rules on how they want to look.
Once, rocking daring hairstyles and painted nails was reserved for European footballers such as David Beckham, Didier Drogba, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Grooming and experimenting with your appearance was only for sports stars and celebrities, not for the everyday gent.
Any sign of even the most basic grooming was frowned upon or designated for the “metrosexual” man — an archaic worldview that held back the progression of the grooming industry. But, thankfully, the definition of masculinity has evolved, becoming more fluid and socially in tune and, at times, operating in the grey.
Runways, red carpets, and grooming trends all reflect the current state of the world. This has forced brands to increase their male grooming offerings to stretch beyond just cleanser and moisturiser and provide men with real solutions that create a safe space for them where they can look after and feel good about themselves.
With the addition of influences from Gen Z, Gen X, and social platforms such as TikTok, the grooming industry has become an open playground of creative expression, skincare, makeup, spa treatments, wellness, aesthetic treatments, and so much more.
Trending: Trailblazing swag
These six runway trends not only add an element of cool but also pave their own lane in the male grooming world.
Ear adornments: Whether it’s a simple stud or a short drop style, earrings are a cool accessory staple on the runways and street. From pearl and gemstone drop earrings and edgy, safety-pin-style earrings at Dior Homme to silver ear cuffs that wrap around the whole ear at Fendi, this has become the finishing touch to any grooming routine.
Facial bling: Just when you thought sparkly facial embellishments were “girls only” territory, the runways show that gents can also rock the trend. As seen at Dior Homme and Balmain Homme, face jewellery is done in a way that still feels masculine and super cool. At Balmain, models were sent out with gold metal cuffs placed down the centre of the face, from the crown of the head to the chin.
At Dior, the mood was more demure, as models sported two silver stud stick-ons in the inner corners of the eyes for a subtle glint.
Moustache mania: While gents still love to rock a luscious, healthy beard, the moustache is gaining popularity among the masses.
Whether you call it a moustache or pornstache (owing to its reputation of being only for creepy characters and movie villains), there’s no doubt that it has become a symbol of rebellious cool and old-school charm, as seen on celebrities such as Michael B Jordan and Idris Elba.
Guy liner: The “gateway drug” of male makeup, guy liner has opened the doors for makeup novices.
On the runways, the trend has graduated from a modest swipe of liner in the waterline to a bolder, lived-in, more rock-n-roll expression with smoky colour wrapping around the entire eye, giving both upper and lower lash lines some smudged-up goodness, as seen at Philipp Plein, John Richmond, and Miguel Vieira.
Grey scale: Whether you have a sprinkling of grey or are already a total silver fox, you’re already way cooler than you think. Spotted on the runways and red carpets on celebrities such as Idris Elba, kwaito legend Mdu, and Dr Dre, the salt-and-pepper look is all about unapologetically embracing your natural greys — on your head or in your beard.
Slick back: The cartoon character A Pimp Named Slick Back from the TV show Boondocks is inspiring one of this season’s emerging hair trends. Gents are relaxing and blowing out their Afros to create glossy, slicked-back looks. As seen on Katt Williams and Bad Bunny, hair is cut into a fade with the top section left longer than usual, and then blown out and slicked back with lots of hair gel.
Alternatively, for men with longer lengths, hair is relaxed and styled slicked back and flicked up at the ends.
Ask the expert
Charly Barbier, education & artistry director at Nars Cosmetics, shares how to best achieve seamless, natural coverage:
“You have men who love high-coverage, flawless foundation, especially in our times. But for me, the vision that I love regarding men is more grooming. Something more seamless, as though you are wearing nothing,” said Barbier.
Use a lighter, liquid texture for coverage: “I would use a lighter texture, liquid coverage such as the Light Reflecting Tinted Moisturiser. I wouldn’t use the Natural Radiant Longwear or Soft Matte, it’s more sophisticated. Rather use a more tinted moisturiser for a more seamless result.”
Don’t skip concealer: “I love to work with the Soft Matte Concealer, I could just do a face with it. It blends perfectly, there is no texture on the skin, it gives good coverage, and it’s like you have nothing on.”
Primer and concealer as a power duo: “My go-to products for men are the Soft Matte Primer, to avoid shine (because lots of men shine a little bit, especially on the nose or forehead), and then the Soft Matte Complete Concealer, to correct where it needs a little bit of coverage.”
Add warmth and dimension with bronzer: “Finish with a bronzer such as the Laguna Bronzing Cream or bronzing powder, just to warm up the skin, and that’s it, add lip balm and finish.”
Be wary of using too much concealer: “I don’t like to use a lot of concealer on men around the under-eye area, I think it’s sexy when you can see a little bit of dark circles and it’s not completely flawless — it makes it more natural and fresh.”