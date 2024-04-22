To 30 and beyond: Top grooming tips for men

The world of male grooming has really grown in leaps and bounds since the mid-1990s.

First the grooming boom shook things up, with men giving themselves the licence to invest in skincare, and now we live in a world where men are writing their own rules on how they want to look.

Once, rocking daring hairstyles and painted nails was reserved for European footballers such as David Beckham, Didier Drogba, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Grooming and experimenting with your appearance was only for sports stars and celebrities, not for the everyday gent.

Any sign of even the most basic grooming was frowned upon or designated for the “metrosexual” man — an archaic worldview that held back the progression of the grooming industry. But, thankfully, the definition of masculinity has evolved, becoming more fluid and socially in tune and, at times, operating in the grey.

Runways, red carpets, and grooming trends all reflect the current state of the world. This has forced brands to increase their male grooming offerings to stretch beyond just cleanser and moisturiser and provide men with real solutions that create a safe space for them where they can look after and feel good about themselves.

With the addition of influences from Gen Z, Gen X, and social platforms such as TikTok, the grooming industry has become an open playground of creative expression, skincare, makeup, spa treatments, wellness, aesthetic treatments, and so much more.

Trending: Trailblazing swag

These six runway trends not only add an element of cool but also pave their own lane in the male grooming world.

Ear adornments: Whether it’s a simple stud or a short drop style, earrings are a cool accessory staple on the runways and street. From pearl and gemstone drop earrings and edgy, safety-pin-style earrings at Dior Homme to silver ear cuffs that wrap around the whole ear at Fendi, this has become the finishing touch to any grooming routine.