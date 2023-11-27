A 41-year-old man who allegedly fatally stabbed his girlfriend at Ga Femane village on Saturday was on the run until he hanged himself.
His body was found at Khebabane village on Sunday.
Police in Mokwakwaila and Tzaneen are investigating an inquest and murder cases.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said police received information from community members that a person was found dead at Ga Femane village.
“When they arrived they found the body of an African woman with stab injuries on here neck. It is alleged the victim received a call from the suspect, who was her boyfriend. They met and had drinks in Giyani. They then went to the victim's residence in Ga Femane village where the suspect stabbed the victim with an unknown object and fled the scene,” he said.
The victim was identified as Maleboho Sebihleni, 23 and the suspect as Sello Manyama, 41.
Mashaba said after committing the murder, the man allegedly went to his other girlfriend's residence in Khebabane village, outside Tzaneen, where he was residing with the second girlfriend.
He allegedly hanged himself with an electric cable in a house in the same yard while the second girlfriend was asleep.
Suspect hangs himself with an electric cable after fatally stabbing girlfriend
