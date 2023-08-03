SMag is launching Women’s Month with a bang. For a second year running, the quarterly glossy is paying tribute to exceptional and influential women.
This year’s Women of the Year portfolio features Tracey Naledi (health), Nomzamo Mbatha (entertainment), Tobeka Lwana (media), Mathebe Molise (business), Kgothatso Montjane (sports) and Ponahalo Mojapelo (fashion & beauty).
Ahead of the issue dropping tomorrow, here are some highlights from the Women of the Year:
Mbatha on Shaka iLembe’s polarising reception: “I knew there would be public discourse, but I didn’t know it would be this. I have been clear about it. I wanted it to divide the audience and public. Anything that is of greatness divides people – religion, politics, sports, music and Shaka iLembe.”
Mbatha on her time in Hollywood: “My time in Tinseltown has been real. Nothing is fake about it or the challenges that are there. When it’s bright, it’s bright, honey – you are at the top of the list of so many studios, everybody wants a meeting and chat about your last project. You get the job, you do the PR run and all these fantastic things. Then you go into a quiet space where you are auditioning and doing screen tests. It’s back to the reality that people who have been doing it for years in Tinseltown continue to do it. It’s so humbling.”
SMag pays tribute to exceptional and influential women
Some highlights from the women of the year
Mojapelo on shaking up fashion: “I think I’ve been a hit with the fashion community because I have developed a fearlessness around my identity, appearance and existence. I’m not scared to stand out, I’m in the business of standing out.”
Naledi on the importance of representation: “One of the reasons I continued to lecture at UCT was because when I was an undergrad, there were very few people like me who were lecturers. Even when I was working in government, I always made sure that I [gave] at least one lecture. For me it is always that I want those who come behind me to see somebody who looks like them who has had some semblance of success.”
Lwana of being on the cover. She was born with achondroplasia, a genetic condition characterised by short limbs and which comes with challenges in terms of bone strength and mobility: “Just the reality of it and seeing the cover images got me emotional. Looking at a reflection of myself, but in a different way – still me, but even more beautiful. You know when you look at a reflection and think ‘Wow! this is beautiful, is it really me? Everyone deserves a chance in society... We all deserve to be seen, valued and heard. Disabled, black or whatever.”
Molise on taking her online retailer Beauty on TApp into the brick-and-mortar world: “I looked at a lot of research in the beauty space and at gaps in the market in terms of where people actually shop for affordable skincare with that nice luxury experience, and where they go to get expert skin advice,” she says. “For me the answer was obvious, and last year I realised there really wasn’t any retail offering like Beauty on TApp as a walk-in. We want people to experience the website as they walk into the store.”
Montjane on winning a Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros, becoming first SA woman to win a French Open title since 1981: “It’s every tennis player’s dream to have such an accolade under their name. Furthermore, it is really gratifying because you have to battle long and hard for it – it’s not easy to achieve. It has been a fulfilling experience, and it is great motivation for me to keep working hard.”
