Sowetan Women’s Club celebrates trailblazers who wrote their own rules

Radio and TV personality Lamiez Holworthy wrapped up Women’s Month on Wednesday at a breakfast soirée hosted by the Sowetan Women’s Club in Johannesburg and streaming live for those who couldn’t attend in person.
Hosted by Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga, the event powered by the Gautrain Management Agency celebrated “Women On The Move”.
While attendees indulged in a champagne breakfast upon arrival, hard-hitting topics on how the selected panelists of trailblazers excelled in various industries and written their own rules took centre-stage.
The panelists were Holworthy, joined by media personality, broadcast journalist and author of Children of Sugarcane, Joanne Joseph. Maboswaneng Malaza, head of learning development and transformation at Harmony Gold, completed the panel.
Holworthy, who recently graced the Women of the Year issue of Sowetan SMag, poured her heart out and honoured the sacrifices her momager Imelda Klow made for her over the years.
“My mother has been my manager since day one, DJing was her idea. She has sacrificed so much for me to be where I am today, not only that but for me to exist and that’s the motive I use to keep moving,” the 30-year-old said.
“Something else that pushes me is the fear of going back to where I was 12 years ago. You see, when you don’t come from much, working hard is the only option you have to make it. Also looking at my mother and all the sacrifices she made for my siblings and I... it is the fact that my mom chose me even when her family was against it.
Driving transformation in male-dominated industries
“My birth was a crime. My mother had to choose me or her family because she comes from an Indian family and having a black child was taboo. My mother was seen as a disgrace, but she loved me and chose me, and was so intentional in how she raised me to be proud of who I am, how I look, and the tough world I would face.”
Holworthy added that another positive influence in her life has been her musician husband Khulane Morule, popularly known as Khuli Chana.
“My biggest blessing is being with a man who understands the kind of work that I do and isn’t intimidated about where I am in my career right now. Our lives are not dictated by our fame. When we get home, our celebrity status ends at the door,” Holworthy said.
“He has taught me how to step back and give someone their moment. I don’t know how he can do that but he’s always shown me how important it is to do that.”
A trailblazer in the mining sector, Malaza explained that she strives to drive transformation in a male-dominated industry and for women to find suitable positions in the space.
“I told myself I had to be the change for the women that were there and those who were coming. I need to bring awareness to how we women should be treated and prioritised in such a sector. From the day-to-day running of things onsite, to the type of personal protective equipment we women need,” Malaza said.
“Becoming the one that brings change to the mining sector will be beneficial for those to come.”
Joseph’s long-standing career in the media industry proves the dedication and tenacious spirit she has. She shared the journey and dedication to being a woman with a strong voice in broadcasting.
“Growing a thick enough skin bothers people or the fact that you’re given a voice in the first place. I’ve had people call into my show and ask my producer, ‘why doesn’t Joanne become sweeter’, or they’d say, ‘I like it when she’s nice’. And then afterwards my producer has to spend half an hour with the male caller to explain why his patriarchy is driving his comment,” she said.
“It’s not always going to be for us as there are people who believe we don’t deserve to have a voice or there are spaces, leadership roles we don't deserve. We are often called all these names but so be it. We as women should do what we have to to make sure other women have a space reserved for them.”
