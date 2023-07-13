Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, Offset, Tracee Ellis Ross and Rita Ora dominated front-row seats at Paris Haute Fall Couture Week.
It's an important week in fashion as it sits on the cusp of the upcoming awards season and spring-summer showcases. It's comes as no surprise that high-fashion devotees, celebs and stylists go in search of spectacular looks that can create red carpet moments to remember.
Here are five of our fave trends:
Cardi B couture week takeover
The rapper may not be a trend, but she is most noteworthy. Spotted and seated in the front rows of the major shows, she turned out in an incredible eight outfits over three days. Her impressive style marathon gave some winners. Her most reposted ensemble was custom Schiaparelli in the form of a black column gown and statement golden earrings, complete with an oversized textured coat.
Then she looked sensational in an acid lime column dress with a matching hood shawl as she attended the Gaurav Gupta show in sleek blonde hair. For Fendi, she opted for sequined column gown. On day two, the Put It On Da Floor Again hit-maker left no bread crumbs, donning three dreamy designs from Balenciaga. At Thom Browne, she stunned in a custom tweed outfit with a striking golden headpiece. Sho!
Stars dominate front seats at Paris Couture Week
Denim outfits tussle caped jumpsuits and black ties for runway glory
Florals for all occasions
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Florals in spring bloom, but also moody and dark floral prints, were a hit on the runways. The dark florals created a surreal romanticism and mystery. Florals in all sorts of appliqué and graphic prints are beloved for day and evening occasional dressing. At Giambattista Valli, florals blossomed in delicate pink and white floor-length gowns with a voluminous gathering on the shoulder and hip area.
Valentino sent down thee runway a model in a black sheer dress covered with a white floral graphic print. Armani Prive showcased red flowers throughout the collection from embroidery to button detailing. Another highlight was life-like florals that adorned tweed jackets at Chanel.
Black tie
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
This classic combination of black and white has been reinterpreted and given a seductive elegance. The flattering silhouette of the dark shade contrasted with white elevates the black dress to new striking and classic heights.
At the Schiaparelli, a model walked down the runway in a little black dress with an exaggerated white collar, while at Giambattista Valli a model walked in a midnight black floor-length gown with white satin draped from the bodice to the back before it flowed into a train.
Caped jumpsuits
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
The latest menswear season saw everyday staples being glamourised with additional features. Men's blazers were given capes and floor-length neck scarves that trained behind. This couture season will see the continuation of this magic trick with the jumpsuit being elevated to new heights. As seen on the runways of Giambattista Valli, where a model walked the runway in a glittery black lace jumpsuit with a sleeved white satin collared blouse that attaches at the bodice and transitions into a train. At Alexandre Vauthier a model stunned in a black halter-neck jumpsuit that transitioned into a cape.
High-class denim
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Simplistic and understated, denim has made it into the couture runways. On the Valentino runway, the ordinary denim is elevated by gold appliqué, white cut-out vest, plunging neckline and accessorised with oversized chandelier earrings.
At the Balenciaga showcase, models paired denim and blazers with exaggerated shoulders, black vests and denim jackets alongside avant garde structured trench coats and high-shoulder leather dresses.
Makeup: Core Generation
