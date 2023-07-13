Children discover infant's skeletal remains in bush while playing

Children playing near an informal settlement in Inanda, north of Durban, made a grisly discovery on Wednesday when they stumbled across the skeletal remains of an infant.
Prem Balram, spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), said the remains were recovered from a bush.
“The discovery was made by children playing near an informal area. They informed their parents who contacted Rusa for assistance,” he said.
“The children led a Rusa team several metres down an unpaved pathway. Officers were directed to a bush where the location of the skull was pointed out.”
Balram said a packet containing bones was also found near the skull.
Police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
Image: Reaction Unit SA
