×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Children discover infant's skeletal remains in bush while playing

13 July 2023 - 11:40
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Rusa officers at the scene of the gruesome discovery.
Rusa officers at the scene of the gruesome discovery.
Image: Reaction Unit SA

Children playing near an informal settlement in Inanda, north of Durban, made a grisly discovery on Wednesday when they stumbled across the skeletal remains of an infant.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), said the remains were recovered from a bush.

“The discovery was made by children playing near an informal area. They informed their parents who contacted Rusa for assistance,” he said.

The children led a Rusa team several metres down an unpaved pathway. Officers were directed to a bush where the location of the skull was pointed out.”

Balram said a packet containing bones was also found near the skull.

Police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

Newborn baby found in shallow hole on KZN construction site

Wrapped in a plastic bag and a T-shirt, a newborn baby was found in a shallow hole on a construction site in Port Shepstone, on the KwaZulu-Natal ...
News
5 months ago

Don't judge me, mother who 'dumped' baby says in note

In a note left beside a baby she allegedly abandoned on Monday, a mother accuses social workers of prompting her painful decision by failing to help ...
News
9 months ago

Baby's decapitated head found dumped in Brackenfell

The severed head of an infant was found along the railway tracks.
News
10 months ago

Couple finds their baby dead at day care centre

A distraught couple has told of how they found their baby dead, seemingly for a while, at a day care centre in Oberholzer, Carletonville, on the West ...
News
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
“I haven’t been to Sodi’s house since becoming deputy president”.