Makeup: Core Generation

From mermaids to Barbie — test-drive trends inspired by childhood whimsy and fantasy.

Kidcore

“If an art class project exploded onto your face” seems an apt description of kidcore. Unapologetically expressive, bold, and carefree, this “anything goes” approach features vibrant, neon colours (the whole rainbow), stickers, whimsical graphics such as stars and clouds, and exaggerated placements of blush across the cheeks, temples, and nose. Honestly, anything (fun) goes with this one — the bolder and more colourful, the better.

Try: Revolution Forever Flawless Eyeshadow Birds of Paradise Palette, R275; Catrice Calligraph Artist Matte Liner in 060, R89; Catrice Scandalous Matte Lipstick in 080, R101.