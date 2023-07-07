Makeup: Core Generation
Enter your core beauty aesthetic era as the biggest Gen-Z phenomenon takes over
From mermaids to Barbie — test-drive trends inspired by childhood whimsy and fantasy.
Kidcore
“If an art class project exploded onto your face” seems an apt description of kidcore. Unapologetically expressive, bold, and carefree, this “anything goes” approach features vibrant, neon colours (the whole rainbow), stickers, whimsical graphics such as stars and clouds, and exaggerated placements of blush across the cheeks, temples, and nose. Honestly, anything (fun) goes with this one — the bolder and more colourful, the better.
Try: Revolution Forever Flawless Eyeshadow Birds of Paradise Palette, R275; Catrice Calligraph Artist Matte Liner in 060, R89; Catrice Scandalous Matte Lipstick in 080, R101.
Gothcore
Teenage angst rules again as the goth aesthetic makes its resurgence. While it still features dark-hued makeup, smoky eyes, and a piercing gaze, the 2023 version of gothcore plays on the softer, refined side, à la Netflix series Wednesday.
Do smudged lids with black and brown eyeshadow along the lash lines; dark, burgundy matt lips with blurred edges; and matt coverage with sculpted contours — and skip the blush with this one.
Try: Revlon Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Lipstick in Black Cherry, R160; Essence Stay & Play Gel Eyeliner in 01, R58; The Body Shop Turn It Up Volumising Mascara in Black, R220.
Mermaidcore
We have the Little Mermaid movie to thank (yes, we’re talking about the Halle Bailey version) for the core aesthetic that allows us to live out our full Ariel fantasy. Glossy, wet-looking skin, shimmery silver-toned textures, and aquatic hues on the eyes — this is all about mimicking elements of the ocean. Opt for creamy balm formulas to create seamless pops of tinted, multi-dimensional shimmer and don’t be afraid to layer.
Try: Huda Beauty Color Block Obsessions Limegreen & Aquamarine R510; MAC Strobe Cream in Pinklite 50ml, R650; Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in How Many Carats?!, R925.
Barbiecore
Hi Barbie! The global Barbie craze has reached a fever pitch. Cartoon-doll eyes, flawless matt coverage, and hot-pink everything are all the makings of this hyper-feminine aesthetic.
Channel your inner Barbie with hot-pink eyeshadow applied in the crease, black eyeliner flicks hugging the lash line, an overload of pink blush, and wispy faux lashes. Keep lips glossy and don’t hold back on the pink.
Try: Fenty Beauty Double Cheek’d Up Freestyle Cream Blush Duo in Peony Droppa and Mali’booze, R470; MAC Siren Lash #83, R340; Essence Extreme Shine Volume Lipgloss in 103 Pretty in Pink, R58; Catrice Micro Tip Graphic Waterproof Eyeliner in 010, R101.
Beauty Road Test: Vampire skin
Yes, you read that right: it’s time to dazzle and channel the viral Twilight, vampirecore skin fantasy.
- Start by priming the face, using a hydrating, illuminating primer that will prep the skin for makeup, add a layer of glow, and give product a solid base to grip onto.
- Don’t apply foundation directly onto the face. First mix foundation and glitter on a separate palette or even the back of the hand.
- Mix 1 pump of a sheer, liquid foundation in your shade with 1-2 pumps of liquid highlighter and a liquid glitter eyeshadow or a sprinkle of fine loose glitter powder, to create the shimmery Twilight effect.
- Choose glitter tones with a silver or pearly undertone that will give skin a balmy gleam when it catches the light. No loose glitter powder? Scrape out some metallic eyeshadow that has a glittery texture to make your own substitute.
- Once mixed evenly, apply the foundation mix with a brush, making sure to blend and buff over skin with a light hand. Amp up the sparkle and finish off with a dusting of pearlescent powder highlighter, applied to the cheekbones, browbone, temples, and nose.