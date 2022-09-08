Three is a charm for Samas biggest winner Chymamusique

Before my father passed away in 2005, he had bought me a keyboard and sound equipment that I used to hire out at weddings. I was 15 at the time and had no choice but to make ends meet seeing that my father was the only breadwinner at home.
Surprise win at the Samas
It looks three is my lucky number because ironically every three years I drop an album. The awards came as a surprise to me and it’s a clear indication that I shouldn’t stop what I’m doing. At times in the industry, you do so much yet get no recognition for it, so these awards help put the spotlight on your name for people to look up and notice the amount of work you’ve put in.
I have noticed that my journey is different from other people's, I told myself that I don’t have to pull stunts for people to notice, I just have to keep my head down and push.
Being a huge believer in God, I know he always rewards me when the time is right, which is why I’m still an independent artist and never signed a record deal since being in the industry.
More than anything, the reason behind that is I want to own my time and create music when I am inspired to do so, not because of the pressure timelines record labels tend to impose on their artists.
My music is not the typical commercial sound, it’s only now that it’s receiving so much radio play. I am a very grounded person and I tend to not focus on celebrating my wins that much because in my head I still think I am an up-and-coming artist.
Love
My love language is giving. I am a big giver who doesn’t often receive anything, maybe it stems from being a breadwinner at a very young age.
Chymamusique emerged as a dark horse at this year's SA Music Awards (Samas) by scooping three wins and becoming the biggest winner of the night.
His big honour was walking away with Best Male Artist of the Year, beating heavyweights Zakes Bantwini and Sun-El Musician. His album Musique was named Album of the Year.
The self-proclaimed nerd, born Collen Mmotla, got his unique stage name after stumbling across a plant called “collenchyma” in his grade 10 biology textbook. SMag get to know the man who caused an upset at the Samas.
Background
I was born and raised in Burgersfort, Limpopo, at a village called Diphale. My mother and father lived apart for the first few years of my life, we only started living together as a family under one roof when I was six years old.
By the time my father died I had two other siblings, a couple of years later after his death my mother then gave birth to my twin sisters.
I decided to study mathematics and analytical chemistry at the Tshwane University of Technology because that was my father’s wish, however, my passion for music took over and soon made me realise I didn’t like what I was studying. Because of the lack of funds to continue with my studies, I decided to pause my schooling to focus on my music career.
When I finally raised enough money (through DJing) to resume and complete the modules I have left for mathematics and analytical chemistry, I had a reflection to study what I loved which was media. I went on to acquire a three-year media diploma at Boston College. I specialised in radio and sound.
Musical journey
I started my music career in the year 2000, I was 10 years old at the time. I was playing the keyboard at church; I also learnt how to produce gospel songs. Later on, in 2006, I started producing wedding-type songs that I sold to artists around my neighbourhood.
I recently met someone who I am trying things out with. My heart was broken in June, I guess you can never be enough for someone. For me, relationships are to learn about life and then move on. There’s no bad blood between my ex and me though.
I wouldn’t say I am a hopeless romantic, I just let love come if it comes. These days love is based on what people expect to get from their lover. For example, allowances, vacations and how they can financially benefit from you. Despite all that I still believe some people know how to love with no expectations.
Fashion
I am not that much of a fashionista, I keep my look quite simple. I wear shorts and flip-flops. I have a clothing brand called GQ and a jean brand called Veppes that’s simple yet nice. I’m not big on fashion but more on looking clean and smelling good.
Grooming tips
