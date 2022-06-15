Defence training

Man, it’s been getting chilly of late, and your skin and hair are probably starting to feel a little drier, more reactive or more sensitive than usual.

As the season changes, your skin is bound to act up and become dull and tight, while breakouts may become more frequent. So, when temperatures drop, it’s time to bolster the skin’s barrier defences and increase hydration.

Since our South African winters can vary from warm to cold — often multiple times in one day — your skin may have to deal with a range of environmental aggressors and temperatures.

“The predominant environmental triggers for skin disturbance are referred to as ‘particulate matter’,” says Dr Bradley Wagemaker, medical director at Lamelle Research Laboratories.

“These are microscopic particles that are found suspended in the air… and are absorbed into our bloodstream, as well as through our skin, and trigger a cascade of harmful responses in our body. As far as skin is concerned, this presents with a 20% greater risk of hyperpigmentation (dark marks), as well as accelerated ageing.

Inflammation, the cornerstone of skin breakouts, is significantly enhanced by particulate matter. The good news is that there are products available that are able to combat these particles in the skin.”

So, before you hunker down this winter, make sure that your skin and hair are taken care of and protected from everything the season throws at it.

Skin: Winter game plan

Your grooming routine’s main focus should be on helping the skin retain as much moisture as possible, as well as avoiding any skin sensitivity or flareups caused by environmental aggressors.