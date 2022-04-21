Hair today, braided tomorrow

Creative expression doesn’t have a gender, and neither does the desire to look and feel good. For years, the idea of men taking care of themselves had negative connotations, and rigid ideas of masculinity put men in a box.

Thankfully, the world has come a long way since then, and gents now have the freedom to groom however they want and experiment with different hairstyles and aesthetics.

During lockdown, many men decided to let it “all hang out”, growing out their beards and hair. For most of 2020 and 2021, with less frequent trips to barbers and hairdressers, others were shaving it all off, trying out the low-maintenance buzz cut, or dabbling in different colourways and hair dyes.

They had the freedom to try out all the haircuts, beard lengths, hair colours, and trends that they always wanted to experiment with, without fear of public judgment. Now, the new mood is all about experimentation, as this year men are choosing to grow their hair out, venturing into the territory of relaxing, braids, and twists. Not only do braids allow for more variety when styling hair, but this is also a great protective style to minimise the mechanical stress and traction from everyday combing.

Even men who are already bald and used to rocking a chiskop are experimenting with lace-front wig pieces with which barbers can create trending cuts such as waves, frohawks or high-top fades — the options are truly endless.