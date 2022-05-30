Daliwonga won’t answer his phone

Here's where it went south…

At 11am on the day of the shoot, we’re informed by the Sony team that he’s missed his flight from Cape Town to Joburg, but he’s trying to get a new one. Slight panic, but we can work with that. Around 2pm, we’re notified that he has still not gotten a new flight. At this stage, I begin to sweat around the eyebrows, but I’m keeping it together. A lot of energy, time, planning, and money has gone into the shoot, and our print deadline is looming. A few minutes later, there’s an update with great news — our precious cover star is said to be boarding and expected to land at OR Tambo at 5pm.

The production team, consisting of makeup, grooming, and photography, agree to wait for him. After all, this is Daliwonga. (Mind you, they have been on set since 8am because we are also shooting the five women on the cover of SMag.)

Personally, I’ve grown accustomed to waiting for prima-donna celebrities. I’ve had to wait for big stars such Makhadzi, Babes Wodumo, and Master KG, where minutes dissolved into hours, then days and weeks. That’s a part of the journalism craft that you rarely hear about.

Many entertainment journalists have recorded chronicles worthy of a library shelf on how they have been disregarded in the same way. It’s unprincipled behaviour that has been made acceptable for far long — and it shouldn’t. As a junior reporter a few years ago, I recall waiting with another veteran reporter on a hot summer day in December for Rick Ross to make a scheduled appearance at a music-video shoot for Kwesta that was filmed in his home township of Katlehong. After waiting half the day with Kwesta, who was frantically on the phone with presumably the US rapper’s team, we gave up. Kwesta apologised profusely and it was heartfelt — I accepted his apology and went back home. Ross showed up later.