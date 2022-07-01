Mahlakwane living his dream as he dresses stars he used to see on TV

Designer credits Johan-Coetzee for launching his career

Four years in the fashion business and Ronny Mahlakwane is already making waves.



The bubbly 28-year-old from Sekhukhune village in Limpopo moved to Johannesburg while in Grade 10 to live with his father, sister and brother. ..