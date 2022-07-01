Future of Africa is in entrepreneurship by youth

There can be no doubt that the events of the past two years have had a devastating impact on the African economy.

In fact, according to the International Labour Organisation’s flagship report, World Employment and Social Outlook Trends 2022, at least 13.3m jobs and income opportunities were lost as a result of the pandemic. This has only made the severe economic difficulties facing the continent worse.

But even as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic linger, green shoots are starting to rise up across the continent. Thanks to a growing crop of young, tech-savvy entrepreneurs, as well as rapidly accelerating connectivity rates, Africa’s next chapter could be somewhat brighter than the one just concluded.

But that will only be the case if a collaborative environment that brings together entrepreneurs, corporates, and governments is created.

If you want a glimpse of how bright that future can be, you need only look at how many young African entrepreneurs are building innovative products and services across a variety of sectors.

Take Farmhut Africa’s efforts in the agricultural sector, for example. Owned by 21-year-old entrepreneur Munyaradzi Makosa of Zimbabwe, Farmhut Africa is an AI-powered marketplace connecting farmers to markets that pay fair prices for their produce in the SSA region.

Another entrepreneur doing incredible things in the agricultural space is 22-year-old Tafadzwa Chikwereti, also in Zimbabwe. He launched eAgro in March 2020 with the sole purpose of creating a platform that fosters resilience and profitability for smallholder farmers using data analytics and machine learning.

In the mobile space, meanwhile, SA’s Lipa Payments, created by Thando Hlongwane – an Anzisha Prize fellow – has the potential to be an emerging unicorn. It aims to bring Africa’s unbanked population and informal businesses into mainstream banking through mobile. The company recently raised an investment of R10m and is expanding across the continent.

Significantly, all of the businesses mentioned above employ young people and create earning opportunities for others both directly and indirectly through their innovative business models.