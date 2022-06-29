×

Entertainment

Muholi, Rajah join up to create magic collection

Designer draws inspiration from photographs for homeware collection

29 June 2022 - 11:18

When award-winning photographer and visual activist Zanele Muholi collaborated with designer Gavin Rajah in creating an exclusive homeware collection, the artist wanted to take their art beyond ordinary spaces.

The homeware collection is inspired by Muholi's ongoing Somnyama Ngonyama: Hail the Dark Lioness series of photographs...

