Muholi, Rajah join up to create magic collection
Designer draws inspiration from photographs for homeware collection
When award-winning photographer and visual activist Zanele Muholi collaborated with designer Gavin Rajah in creating an exclusive homeware collection, the artist wanted to take their art beyond ordinary spaces.
The homeware collection is inspired by Muholi's ongoing Somnyama Ngonyama: Hail the Dark Lioness series of photographs...
