Discovery Bank achieves 1-million accounts and expands offerings

Since its launch in 2020, Discovery Bank has seen strong deposit growth and considerable traction of its shared-value banking model, so much so that it hit the 1-million mark in bank accounts.

The bank recently announced this milestone and also introduced exciting new products such as: Vitality Pay as you Gym, the Discovery Account and enhanced travel benefits such as access to The Lounge at SA airports — through a strategic partnership with SAA.

“The bank has scaled quickly and built a powerful digital banking and technology capability. This is now being deployed as the de facto operating system for the Discovery Group in SA. Discovery Bank’s digital payments technology, advanced security features and shared-value rewards represent a unique opportunity to deliver new products and digital services to all clients,” says Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank.

The bank has firmly established itself as the leading digital bank in SA, operating a full-service branchless bank through its app that caters for the full spectrum of the retail market — driving high levels of client engagement, utilisation and value. This value is reflected in the 1-million accounts being held by more than 450,000 clients, with more than R11bn in deposits and R4.5bn in credit advances.

During a product update briefing with financial advisers, the bank announced its latest enhancements:

1. A more rewarding travel experience with Vitality Travel

Vitality Travel was launched in March this year, offering a single and convenient booking platform that incorporates travel partners, discounts and other travel services through Discovery Bank. Since its launch, Discovery Bank clients are saving up to 31% per flight. With the complete rewards and personalised experiences that Vitality Travel offers, Discovery Bank makes travel as convenient and relaxing as possible for clients.

The following new benefits are now available for Discovery Bank clients: