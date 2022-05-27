×

Fashion & Beauty

Legends of tomorrow: Lesego “ThickLeeyonce” Legobane

27 May 2022 - 08:06
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Lesego “ThickLeeyonce” Legobane talks body positivity.
Image: Steve Tanchel

Since nothing says youthquake like Euphoria, we have handpicked five cultural disruptors and “legends of tomorrow” who channel characters from the hit TV series.

Lesego “ThickLeeyonce” Legobane, 29, body-positivity influencer:

What is your superpower?

Having the liberty to be free and live my true authentic self.

What makes you a legend of tomorrow?

My persistence and consistency in my narrative of owning myself and being self-aware despite societal standards.

What makes you a cultural disruptor in your industry?

My entire brand challenges societal norms. I don’t go with the beauty standards that have been put in place, because I believe we’re all beautiful in our own unique way.

How have you championed body positivity?

Not to be arrogant, but I was instrumental in showing fat women that they too can rock a crop top and still feel sexy. When I started out, people would make cruel and malicious comments about my body, but I’m glad I didn’t listen to conventional standards of what I should and shouldn’t do with my body.

What is the biggest hurdle facing the youth today?

Seeking constant validation. We live in a social-media era where we are exposed to how others have “made it”, and that can put a lot of pressure on today’s youth, making them feel that they must achieve certain things at a particular age, and that’s not ideal.

How has social media changed your life?

It has offered me a platform to fully express myself. It has helped me build a community that helps to fund me and my career. But it has had a big impact on my mental health. Being a full-time influencer and YouTuber, my job requires people’s validation. I won’t get paid if people don’t like or view my content. The obsession to stay relevant can take a negative toll on you.

What’s that one thing you want to be remembered for?

 How I made people feel.

Who is your favourite Euphoria character?

Rue (Zendaya) — I love how she deals with her mental health on the show.

