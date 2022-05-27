Legends of tomorrow: Nefisa Mkhabela

Since nothing says youthquake like Euphoria, we have handpicked five cultural disruptors and “legends of tomorrow” who channel characters from the hit TV series.

Nefisa Mkhabela, 20, House of Zwide actor:

What is your superpower?

To enter a room and bring light to it with my smile.

What makes you a legend of tomorrow?

My talent, of course, and my pure heart. My willingness to learn the ropes of the industry so that I can achieve the “all-rounder” title that I want to be known for one day.

What makes you a cultural disruptor?

Knowing that I can portray a certain character and knowing that I will kill it.

Why did you choose a life on the screen?

Because I’m dramatic. I’ve known since I was a kid that being an actor was what I was meant to be. And I do it quite well, if I say so myself.

What kind of career do you want to have?

I want to be an all-rounder. I want to be a businesswoman, presenter, and entertainer.

What change do you want to bring to the younger generation?

To inspire them not to buy into the stigma that you can’t achieve your dreams because of where you come from or a lack of resources.

What do you want to be remembered for?

Empowering women to be big in the workspace. I want all women to believe that they can become superstars.

What is the biggest hurdle facing the youth today?

Depression. There’s a lot of pressure to become a success and that makes the youth feel stressed out.

What is your biggest insecurity?

Being hairy when I was young, but now that I’m older, I’ve learnt to embrace and see beauty in it.

Who is your favourite Euphoria character?

Rue (Zendaya), because she’s just real and authentic.