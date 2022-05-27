Legends of tomorrow: Lehlogonolo Machaba

Since nothing says youthquake like Euphoria, we have handpicked five cultural disruptors and “legends of tomorrow” who channel characters from the hit TV series.

Lehlogonolo Machaba, 25, trans activist and model:

What is your superpower?

My authenticity. I’ve learnt that the moment you’re true to yourself, the more you’ll be aligned to your purpose.

What makes you a legend of tomorrow?

My continuous pursuit to live as authentically and true to myself as possible.

What makes you a cultural disruptor?

Being a dark-skinned transgender model is a cultural disruptor on its own, and my being from a village and still getting such a reception means I’m doing something right.

What legacy do you want to leave?

I believe representation matters. Being open and proud about being transgender will help others to not be afraid to live in their truth.

How are you finding the world of modelling?

It’s quite draining. At times you have to portray an image that’s not quite you. So, I usually take time away to recoup and regroup. I also believe the modelling world still has a long way to go regarding representation.

Who are your biggest champions?

Both my parents, especially my dad. He always thinks highly of me. He knows how to pick me up when I feel down. I can tell when he’s proud of me — with even the smallest success I achieve, my father always tells me how proud he is.

What is the biggest hurdle facing the youth today?

The comparison of social-media platform standards. Just because one is on Instagram doesn’t make them less than a person on Facebook. It’s all about classism, which I think is toxic.

What is your biggest insecurity?

Public speaking. Even though I am insecure, I know I will combat it because I need to motivate the younger generation and I can’t do so being scared.

Who is your favourite Euphoria character?

Jules (Hunter Schafer), because she’s transgender and I love how she portrays herself on the show.