Trevor Stuurman’s exhibition explores warmth of being home

Africa's picturesque landscape combined with the cultural influences of these locations and pleasant nostalgia is the inspiration behind Trevor Stuurman’s first solo exhibition on home soil.

The contemporary multimedia visual artist, who has acquired international recognition in recent years, is currently showcasing an art exhibition by Botho Project Space titled A Place Called Home in Parktown West, Johannesburg.

The exhibition, running until June 19, is centred around Stuurman’s overview of what it means to be home for the new generation.

“The exhibition is a creative exploration of what my idea of what home is and what a place of belonging means. This is not just limited to a home, it’s places where I felt I was home,” he explains.