Trevor Stuurman’s exhibition explores warmth of being home
African cultures in spotlight
Africa's picturesque landscape combined with the cultural influences of these locations and pleasant nostalgia is the inspiration behind Trevor Stuurman’s first solo exhibition on home soil.
The contemporary multimedia visual artist, who has acquired international recognition in recent years, is currently showcasing an art exhibition by Botho Project Space titled A Place Called Home in Parktown West, Johannesburg.
The exhibition, running until June 19, is centred around Stuurman’s overview of what it means to be home for the new generation.
“The exhibition is a creative exploration of what my idea of what home is and what a place of belonging means. This is not just limited to a home, it’s places where I felt I was home,” he explains.
“Sometimes it would be places of work, or places where I felt safer and at peace which I then put in art form.”
Visual pieces such as the "Hairtage" from the Tongoro Beauty series and some from the Arise Africas series form part of the exhibition.
His pieces were shot in different parts of the continent, in places where Stuurman felt most alive.
“I will always highlight where I come from, and African places I’ve walked because that is what has brought me here,” he says.
Stuurman adds that some of the abstract art will teleport you to places in Africa where you will get a feel of the different cultures and heritages. "I believe this exhibition will resonate with those who'll visit this home."
Botho and Stuurman are also hosting Sunday Best, where art, music and food will take place every Sunday.
People are expected to dress in their Sunday best outfits when they gather around the table with their loved ones and enjoy conversation, food and music.
It includes a series of curated dining experiences by a selection of South African chefs, paired with local musicians.
