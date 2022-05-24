Jamie Bartlett was not only a talented thespian, he was also a gentleman and a master at flirting

It took just one simple text to a publicist to finally secure a tête-à-tête on February 4 with my childhood icon Jamie Bartlett, or as we affectionately called him – David Genaro.

At first, I was hesitant (after all he must be very busy) to request for an interview when I learnt that Bartlett was the latest addition to the second season of The Republic.

It was billed as his highly anticipated return to the small screen after he departed in 2020 the role of the ruthless businessman, which made him a household name in Rhythm City.

Little did I know that a few months later, the 55-year-old would be no more.

At the request of Bartlett, we met on a Friday afternoon at Auckland Park's popular The Country Club Johannesburg, overlooking its perfectly manicured sports ground. I was accompanied by Sowetan veteran lensman Veli Nhlapo.

Upon arrival, I was understandably anxious. I grew up watching Bartlett on television as Mike O'Reilly in Isidingo. “This is huge,” I thought to myself.

While I was swiftly parking my car, my phone rang. It was a number I didn't recognise. I picked up, and as I softly said “hello”, a deep striking voice was on the other side. “Masego, where are you my darling?”, asked Bartlett, who had been waiting for me inside for three minutes.