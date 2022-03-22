First-time home buyers can live the high life at The Mix Waterfall
This stylish residential development in Waterfall City offers you an affordable way to get onto the property ladder in a sought-after, central location
Who says you can’t have it all when you buy your first home?
The Mix Waterfall is a 14‐storey, New York apartment-style residential development that offers you an affordable way to get on to property ladder in what’s fast becoming one of Gauteng’s most sought-after business and lifestyle precincts: Waterfall City in Midrand.
Developed by Attacq in partnership with D2E Properties, The Mix Waterfall is all about living the high life - literally. Situated on top of the Mall of Africa, residents will enjoy stunning views from the balconies of each of its 400 stylish apartments as well as its rooftop pool deck.
This convenient location means there’s a wealth of shops, restaurants and entertainment options right on residents’ doorsteps.
Another aspect that makes this address so desirable, especially for up-and-coming professionals, is that there’s easy access via roads and the Gautrain to corporate hubs in Sandton, Fourways and Pretoria.
In fact, many blue-chip companies are setting up their headquarters in Waterfall City, so those who invest in a property at The Mix Waterfall may even be able to walk or cycle to work. Those who work from home will appreciate the various co-working spaces as well as boardrooms for meetings.
Other world-class amenities will include a gym and yoga studio, in-house bar and restaurant, a laundry lounge, cleaning and handyman services, smart meters, lockers for deliveries and a movie amphitheatre.
Residents will have access to The Mix Passport, a dedicated app giving them access to a range of concierge services, plus benefit from the peace of mind offered by 24-hour security patrols and features such as biometric access control and CCTV cameras.
The Mix Waterfall offers a range of studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments priced from R999,000 (with a low deposit of R20,000). With all bond and transfer costs and underground parking included in the purchase price, it presents the perfect opportunity for first-time home buyers to start living the high life.
For more information, email info@themixwaterfall.co.za, call 087-537-0546 or visit themixwaterfall.co.za
The Mix Waterfall's sales office is located in the Mall of Africa: shop 2003 on the upper level (opposite Tasha’s), entrance 20. It’s open seven days a week, from 9am - 6pm on weekdays and 9am - 3pm on weekends.
This article was paid for by Attacq and D2E Properties.