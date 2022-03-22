First-time home buyers can live the high life at The Mix Waterfall

Who says you can’t have it all when you buy your first home?

The Mix Waterfall is a 14‐storey, New York apartment-style residential development that offers you an affordable way to get on to property ladder in what’s fast becoming one of Gauteng’s most sought-after business and lifestyle precincts: Waterfall City in Midrand.

Developed by Attacq in partnership with D2E Properties, The Mix Waterfall is all about living the high life - literally. Situated on top of the Mall of Africa, residents will enjoy stunning views from the balconies of each of its 400 stylish apartments as well as its rooftop pool deck.

This convenient location means there’s a wealth of shops, restaurants and entertainment options right on residents’ doorsteps.