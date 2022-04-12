Court restores ad watchdog's powers to deal with complaints against non-members

This prompted Bliss Brands to amend its court papers, which bore little resemblance to the original application.

The high court ruled in favour of Bliss Brands, declaring that a clause in the ARB’s memorandum of incorporation was unconstitutional and invalid because it permits the ARB to decide complaints concerning advertisements of non-members.

The high court also ruled that the ARB has no jurisdiction over non-members in any circumstances.

The high court also set aside the FAC’s ruling which upheld Colgate’s complaint against Bliss Brands’ soap packaging.

In it judgment on Tuesday, the SCA said Bliss Brands’ submission regarding the jurisdiction of the ARB should have destroyed any court challenge to jurisdiction, or to the constitutionality of the code or memorandum of incorporation.

The SCA said it could have disposed of this appeal solely on the issue of jurisdiction.

However, it was urged by the ARB to deal with the other issues dealt with by the high court, including its pronouncements on the constitutionality of the clause in the ARB's memorandum of incorporation and its finding that the ARB may not issue rulings in relation to non-members or their advertising.

ARB said if the SCA did not deal with these issues, this would create legal uncertainty and this, in turn, would impede the ARB in carrying out its functions as a self-regulating body in the advertising industry.

The SCA said the ARB’s code and memorandum of incorporation constituted the ARB's empowering provisions.

“The mere absence of a statutory source for these powers is therefore no barrier to the ARB validly exercising public functions.

“To hold otherwise would invalidate the actions of all other private bodies that perform vital public functions in the public interest, without any empowering statute, such as sports professional bodies, the Press Council, professional associations and the like,” Judge of Appeal Ashton Schippers wrote in his judgment.

The SCA said absent a submission to its jurisdiction, the ARB may only make rulings on the advertisements of non-members for the benefit of its own members, which are not binding or legally enforceable against non-members.

“The impact of ARB rulings on non-members is therefore indirect, in cases where they engage the services of an ARB member to approve, create, disseminate or publish their advertising,” Schippers said.

TimesLIVE