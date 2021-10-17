Rising star Bonko Khoza lands coveted role as Mqhele in 'The Wife'
“I’m really excited to bring to life this incredible piece of writing,” said an excited Bonko.
Showmax has finally lifted the veil on who snagged the coveted role of Mqhele in their upcoming telenovela inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s best-selling novel Hlomu the Wife.
When the telenovela was announced, overjoyed fans immediately took to social media to offer their casting suggestions for the lead roles of Hlomu and Mqhele.
In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Showmax has confirmed that Mqhele will be played by Bonko Khoza, who burst onto the acting scene as Jabz in the multi-award-winning film Necktie Youth and has since appeared in the likes of Professionals and the Emmy-nominated Roots.
“I read the book a couple years ago and was a fan from the moment I put it down.
“Fast forward to 2021 when I got sent an audition for the series. I’m really excited to bring to life this incredible piece of writing. Dudu created a compelling work of art and now we get to breathe life into it, put faces to names and show it to the world,” said an excited Bonko.
Joining Bonko to play the rest of the Zulu brothers are Kwenzo Ngcobo (Imbewu) as Qhawe; Sipho Ndlovu (Isibaya, The Queen) as Sambulo; Safta winner Abdul Khoza (Isibaya, Kings of Joburg) as Nqoba; Mondli Makhoba (Umkhokha, Generations, Imbewu) as Nkosana; Safta nominee Thulane Nkululeko Shange (Is’thunzi, iNumber Number) as Mqoqi; Ishmauel Songo (Rhythm City, Tsotsi) as Mpande; and Swelihle Luthuli (eHostela) as Ntsika.
The Wife is being produced by Stained Glass, who’ve created Safta-winning shows like eHostela and Ifalakhe, as well as Uzalo, SA’s most-watched soap opera.
Showmax has commissioned three seasons of 40 episodes each, inspired by Dudu’s books Hlomu the Wife, Zandile the Resolute, and Naledi His Love respectively.
The books follow the lives of the eight Zulu brothers, a formidable crime family, through the eyes of the wives they marry. The actress to play Hlomu hasn't been revealed.
The first three episodes of The Wife will be available from November 11, with three new episodes added every Thursday.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.