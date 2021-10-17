Rising star Bonko Khoza lands coveted role as Mqhele in 'The Wife'

Showmax has finally lifted the veil on who snagged the coveted role of Mqhele in their upcoming telenovela inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s best-selling novel Hlomu the Wife.

When the telenovela was announced, overjoyed fans immediately took to social media to offer their casting suggestions for the lead roles of Hlomu and Mqhele.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Showmax has confirmed that Mqhele will be played by Bonko Khoza, who burst onto the acting scene as Jabz in the multi-award-winning film Necktie Youth and has since appeared in the likes of Professionals and the Emmy-nominated Roots.

“I read the book a couple years ago and was a fan from the moment I put it down.

“Fast forward to 2021 when I got sent an audition for the series. I’m really excited to bring to life this incredible piece of writing. Dudu created a compelling work of art and now we get to breathe life into it, put faces to names and show it to the world,” said an excited Bonko.