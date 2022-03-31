Ghana to start producing own Covid-19 vaccines in January 2024

Ghana will start producing its own Covid-19 vaccines in January 2024, President Nana Akufo-Addo said on Wednesday in his State of the Nation Address in parliament.

A National Vaccine Institute would be established to lay out a strategy for the West African country to begin the first phase of commercial production for the jabs, he said without providing further details.

“A bill will shortly be brought to you, in this House, for your support and approval for the establishment of the National Vaccine Institute,” he said.

So far Ghana has fully vaccinated around 21.4% of its 30-million-odd inhabitants against coronavirus, according to Reuters data.

The government lifted most remaining coronavirus restrictions over the weekend, citing rapidly declining infections and a relatively successful inoculation campaign.