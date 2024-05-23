Busiswa harbours no hard feelings about missing out on Beyoncé tour

“It’s just wrong to take from musicians and still not credit them for their contribution to whatever project they’ve been part of," she said.
Busiswa first made her mark on DJ Zinhle's 2012 hit song My Name Is. Making the road smoother for those coming after her is paramount to Busiswa.
“As much as there are music schools, there are very few music business universities for aspiring artists to go to… one kind of learns on the job most of the time in this country, so as a responsible musician, I know I have to pay it forward by giving my time to such conferences that help up-skill young talent with the necessary skills that they need," she said.
The singer-songwriter, whose music career spans over 12 years, will lend her voice as one of the speakers at the Africa Rising Music Conference taking place on May 27-28 at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Joburg.
Other speakers at the conference include PJ Powers, Antos Stella, Linah "Ebony" Ngcobo, Thandi Ntuli, Hloni Modise Matau, Maps Maponyane, and Kim Jayde.
The music conference is aimed at equipping young artists with the necessary tools to start a career.
“Fortunately, what’s been happening organically for musicians specifically black musicians in this county is finding access to studios and other bigger artists. Just yesterday, I got a beat from an artist from Mthatha [in Eastern Cape]. This beat is quite amazing and sounds very international," she said.
“So, despite the odds against them, these young people are finding ways to fit themselves into the music industry."
Busiswa added that there will always be highs and lows in a music career and artists should be more open about it.
“Just the other day a petrol attendant said to me: ‘Don’t you feel like giving us a hit this year?’ and went on to say he misses my voice on radio, but what he doesn’t understand is I’m no longer licensed with a major label and I’ve been an independent artist – so the rollout plan and the challenges are different," she said.
Busiswa harbours no hard feelings about missing out on Beyoncé tour
Muso says 'My Power' paying her well despite the 'snub'
Busiswa admits that she was disappointed when she didn't get to perform with Beyoncé on stage during the Renaissance World Tour, but she harbours no hard feelings and believes her turn will come one day.
The 35-year-old singer was responding to a moment that upset her African fans online during the Swedish leg of the tour last May, when her much-loved Xhosa verse in their collaboration My Power was performed without her.
One of Busiswa's biggest career highlights remains featuring on Beyoncé's album Black is King on the song My Power alongside Tierra Whack, Nija, Yemi Alade, Moonchild Sanelly and DJ Lag.
While Busiswa was grateful to fans for campaigning for her, she confirmed that she had no ill feelings about it.
"Everyone in SA and Africa was so positive and on my side but in the same breath, I am appreciative of being an African artist to have vocals on Beyoncé's music,” she said.
“I understood when another musician was chosen instead of me. Yes, I wished I was on stage with Bey because it would’ve changed the whole trajectory of my career but I do believe that time will come. I do believe I will perform with her one day.
"I mean, My Power continues to put money in my pocket. No matter what, I always try to remain positive. Look at it this way, I’ve done work on Black Panther – so, there’s more in store. I also hope to collaborate with Burna Boy and Tems.”
