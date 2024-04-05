DJ Sbu unfazed by 'sellout' comments amid big radio return

DJ Sbu has refuted claims that he's a "sellout" for going back to mainstream radio after years of being an advocate of entrepreneurship and self-employment.
The radio and TV giant, who is infamously known for being highly opinionated and self-led, is back on national radio almost a decade since being fired from Metro FM for promoting his energy drink MoFaya during the live broadcast of the station’s annual awards in 2015.
The 46-year-old seasoned broadcaster, whose real name is Sibusiso Leope, is the new host of Radio 2000’s morning breakfast show which he took over from Glen Lewis, who is rumoured to be joining Kaya FM’s afternoon drive some time this month.
On Monday, the bona fide businessman made his grand return to the traditional radio seat, anchoring alongside his co-presenter Nathi Ndamase and Lelo Mzaca.
Much like any full circle moment, the passionate hustler still can’t believe he’s back at a medium he fell in love with as a wide-eyed ambitious 17-year-old who wanted to make his mark on the SA radio landscape. However, the news was met with mixed reviews as many felt going back to being employed by a corporation seemingly goes against what he has been standing for in the past nine years.
“People who have followed my journey know what my true message is. I’ve always motivated people to go for their dreams and do what they love. I never said they should deny their opportunities," he told Sowetan on Thursday.
"One thing people need to remember is that I didn't leave my job, actually I was pretty happy with my gig at Metro FM. I just woke up one day and found out that I was fired. I couldn’t even say goodbye to my listeners shortly after being suspended the following day after the award show.
“So, for people to claim that I'm a 'sellout' is quite unfair. I was happy with my job on the radio, I just got fired.
"I always say to people, ‘Keep the main thing, the main thing. I’ve never been about resigning with no valid reason. My message has been: 'If you’re unhappy, leave your job and find what brings you fulfilment’. Either by starting something or leading a new venture."
DJ Sbu unfazed by 'sellout' comments amid big radio return
Veteran presenter has new breakfast show
Image: Supplied.
DJ Sbu has refuted claims that he's a "sellout" for going back to mainstream radio after years of being an advocate of entrepreneurship and self-employment.
The radio and TV giant, who is infamously known for being highly opinionated and self-led, is back on national radio almost a decade since being fired from Metro FM for promoting his energy drink MoFaya during the live broadcast of the station’s annual awards in 2015.
The 46-year-old seasoned broadcaster, whose real name is Sibusiso Leope, is the new host of Radio 2000’s morning breakfast show which he took over from Glen Lewis, who is rumoured to be joining Kaya FM’s afternoon drive some time this month.
On Monday, the bona fide businessman made his grand return to the traditional radio seat, anchoring alongside his co-presenter Nathi Ndamase and Lelo Mzaca.
Much like any full circle moment, the passionate hustler still can’t believe he’s back at a medium he fell in love with as a wide-eyed ambitious 17-year-old who wanted to make his mark on the SA radio landscape. However, the news was met with mixed reviews as many felt going back to being employed by a corporation seemingly goes against what he has been standing for in the past nine years.
“People who have followed my journey know what my true message is. I’ve always motivated people to go for their dreams and do what they love. I never said they should deny their opportunities," he told Sowetan on Thursday.
"One thing people need to remember is that I didn't leave my job, actually I was pretty happy with my gig at Metro FM. I just woke up one day and found out that I was fired. I couldn’t even say goodbye to my listeners shortly after being suspended the following day after the award show.
“So, for people to claim that I'm a 'sellout' is quite unfair. I was happy with my job on the radio, I just got fired.
"I always say to people, ‘Keep the main thing, the main thing. I’ve never been about resigning with no valid reason. My message has been: 'If you’re unhappy, leave your job and find what brings you fulfilment’. Either by starting something or leading a new venture."
With enthusiasm and hope, the headstrong DJ vowed that this time around, he’s here to stay and promises that mornings will never be the same again.
"Entrepreneurs know that I’m a smart person and won’t make a dumb move – they know there’s a particular reason why I signed a radio contract. Yes, some may look at it as a regular job but with my entrepreneurial mind, every move I make will open up a new business, be it via endorsements, speaking engagements or the launch of my book… this is not just a regular radio gig,” he said.
“The last show I did on radio was on Friday February 28 2015. I didn’t know it was my last show because in the evening were the awards. After I did what I did, the following day I was immediately suspended and was told I wasn’t going back to my radio show anymore.
“After two weeks, I was given the results from my disciplinary hearing which were that I was fired. I wasn't even afforded the opportunity to go back to my show and say goodbye to my listeners at the time. So, you can imagine how overwhelming this whole thing is,” he said.
Known as one who doesn’t mince his words, Sbu revealed that his breakfast show will remain nameless as listeners will get a chance to help come up with a suitable name. For now, the 6am to 9am slot is dubbed #NoNameBreakfastShow. He vows to abide by the rules of the station this time around.
“The way I’m so overwhelmed by being back on the radio, I’m even scared to enter the SABC building with a can of MoFaya, that’s how badly I want to make sure that I don’t get into trouble," he chuckled.
'We loved each other till the last day' — TK Nciza on his relationship with Zahara
"My first day back on national radio was very emotional. I came back to something I fell in love with when I was young. Even after exercising my passion through the internet for the past 10 years, this feeling is just so unique. All the memories came flooding in. From my YFM to Metro FM days.
"It just feels like God is giving me a second chance.
"The future looks very bright. I mean, who would give 'DJ Sbu' a breakfast show knowing very well that he’s just a ‘warning’ away from being fired but I’m grown now, I know better.”
With the dawn of new prospects for the Remember When It Rains hitmaker, he hopes to continue to motivate young people between the ages of 24 to 35 with lessons of self-growth and generating wealth with whatever skillset they possess.
“The challenge I have now is to figure out how I can stay within the laws of radio just to avoid getting into trouble. So it’s all about learning to manoeuvre within radio guidelines. Yes, I do intend to push the envelope but I will adhere to the policies set by my regulators,” he said.
“Back in the day before the ages of TikTok or YouTube, when I'd do my radio shows in 2015, I would always go live on social media, so this concept isn't any different.
"I don’t know how I’m going do it but I want to evolve and change how people consume multimedia in 2024. I want to link to link traditional and digital radio streaming into one – this will help me grow a larger footprint."
Late songstress Zahara scooped over 40 awards in her 11-year career
AKA the third artist to be gunned down in four months
WATCH LIVE | Mourners gather for Mampintsha's funeral service
Desmond Koolen impresses Will Smith and Co with rendition of ‘I Got You’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos