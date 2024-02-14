And the winners of the 2023 TikTok Top Creator Awards are ...

With its innovative features and ease of creation, leading short-form video platform TikTok has become a powerful tool for African content creators to showcase their talent and forge impactful careers, helping to shape the future of media and entertainment on the continent.

Now in its second year, the annual TikTok Top Creator Awards, hosted in association with Vodacom, serve as a tribute to these creators' accomplishments. They aim to celebrate those creators who have established genuine connections with their audiences and, in doing so, have contributed to the cultural richness of their communities.

These prestigious awards are also designed to inspire, guide and empower the next generation of talent, adds Bianca Sibiya, TikTok's head of content operations in Sub-Saharan Africa.

For the 2023 awards, powered by Vodacom NXT LVL, TikTok fans were called on to vote for their favourite creators in various categories late last year. The winners, chosen by public vote and a TikTok judging panel, were announced at an awards ceremony at Vodacom World in Johannesburg on February 9 2024.

This gala event showcased talent and diversity, featuring dynamic performances by renowned artists like Tyler ICU and ThoziMusic. There was also a special appearance by retired Kenyan rugby player Dennis Ombachi, the overall winner of the inaugural Top Creator Awards in 2022. The sportsman and self-taught chef serves up cooking videos to his 2.3-million followers on TikTok, where he goes by the name The Roaming Chef.