Vukani – it’s the Grammy weekend!
The 66th edition of music’s biggest night will stage in Los Angeles on Sunday. With our champagne flutes chilled and ready, all eyes will be glued to our TV screens in the early hours of Monday morning local time, in anticipation of Mzansi artists Tyla, Musa Keys, Trevor Noah and Just 6 bagging a win or two.
Just in time for the Grammy Awards, haute couture spring 2024 in Paris served us with some sartorial inspiration. A spectacle of razzle and shine, A-listers sparkled in the front row to view avant garde creations. Bang on trend, last week’s showcase was a black affair as guests stunned in monochrome finished with spectacular metallics embellishments, liquorice rosettes appliqués and dramatic silhouettes.
A front row fixture at Dior, Rihanna let her diamond necklace shine bright in an asphalt black moiré wrap jacket that exaggerated her waist, pencil skirt and matching cap.
Making her arrival felt, Zendaya is back on the frow with a bang. Overtaking stunned at Schiaparelli in a dramatic gown with a cascading train, complete with baby bangs.
Kim Kardashian looked statuesque in a sculpted naked dress by Maison Margiela.
SMag gazed into our fashion crystal ball to predict what the stars would wear on Sunday night. These is our fashion wishlist for all the Grammy guests:
Tyla
With guest appearances on US shows The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Jennifer Hudson Show and rapper Travis Scott landing on the Water remix, Tyla is all over our “FYP” (For Your Page) on TikTok. The former SMag could become a first Grammy winner at the weekend. Give our homie her flowers in a taut stomach cut-out metallic gown from Fendi couture.
Our fashion wishlist for Grammy guests
We envision Tyla in a stomach cut-out metallic gown from Fendi couture
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Trevor Noah
Hosting the awards for the third time, Emmy-winning presenter will be hoping to add a G in his road to EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner). We want to see him channel a Dolce & Gabbana runway fit that keeps the bones of his classic gent persona but with the twist of a loosely tied blouse as seen on model Alton Mason.
Musa Keys
The Selema (Po Po) hit-maker told Sowetan last week that he had tapped a US-based stylist to keep his look fresh on his first trip to the Grammys. We predict the Best African Performance nominee will look suave in an embellished detailing-inspired black tie suiting.
Burna Boy
Image: Thierry Chesnot
Performing at the Grammys, the Nigerian rapper is nominated in four categories. The Sittin On Top Of The World musician is always a welcomed fashionable surprise on the red carpet. We envision him in a custom Robert Wun creation.
Davido
With three nominations including Best Global Music Performance and Best African Performance for Unavailable, the Nigerian Afrobeats superstar has plenty to celebrate. Unafraid to push the fashion envelope, we would love to see the muso in a Gucci anchora leather suit tied together with a skinny necktie.
SZA
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
The Good Days pop star is looking to sweep clean the awards with nine nods including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of The Year for Kill Bill. We can see the songstress in a black lace sheer Giambattista Valli gown that will follow her into her ascension into the music history books.
Victoria Monet
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
The On My Mama singer is feeling particularly special ahead of Grammy weekend, giving hints of what could possibly be her red carpet on social media. Channelling old Hollywood glamour, Monet looked gorgeous in a sheer plunging neckline satin gown dripping in expensive diamond jewels. As one of the most nominated artists with seven nods, all eyes will be on her and we would love to see her in a high slit black suit gown by Valentino.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
