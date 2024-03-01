Omuhle Gela is moving forward after receiving backlash over controversial remarks that were deemed xenophobic by viewers in The Mommy Club last year.
The 32-year-year TV personality apologised publicly to Zimbabwean-born businesswoman Nunurai Mudarikwa after the episode aired on the Showmax reality show, calling her comments made during a heated argument as a guest star “unkind, unfortunate and regrettable”.
Gela is now one of the celebrities who will headline the 11th season of Tropika Island of Treasure, joining former Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri, Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu and social media sensation Chad Jones
“To be honest, people’s remarks don’t bother me as much as they used to, and that’s mainly because of the support structure that I have in place,” Gela said. “I have a group of people who I can directly go to who help me figure out how to deal with certain things. I also believe that sometimes people like to believe what they read and most of it is untrue.
“I, myself, tend to get shocked when I read some of the stuff online. So, it doesn’t make sense for me to give people my time, especially based on false information.”
Omuhle Gela ready to show her competitive side on reality TV show
Actor moves on from controversial ‘xenophobic remarks'’
Image: supplied
Known for her acting roles in Uzalo, Umlilo, The Queen and Zabalaza, Gela said she was ready for her competitive side to come out in the upcoming season of the reality competition show. “I can’t wait for them to see who I truly am outside of acting and most importantly how I am when R1m is at stake. So, to the other contestants, it’s game on,” she said.
While in recent years Gela hasn’t booked many acting roles; her focus has shifted to being a social media content creator. Her other focus has been on motherhood. “I’m purely fixated on raising an independent young woman; of course, I have to keep pushing and grinding for her like my mother did for my sister and me,” she said.
“I love how feisty my daughter is, it gives me the surety that she’ll be able to withstand any pressure put on her. I love growing with her and I can’t wait to see the kind of woman she becomes.”
