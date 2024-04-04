Local film Heart of the Hunter has made Netflix history just a week after it was released.
According to the global streaming service, the film, starring Bonko Khoza, Masasa Mbangeni, Connie Ferguson, Sisanda Henna and Nicole Fortuin, has achieved the huge feat of scoring the top spot in English-language films on the Netflix Top 10 weekly rankings. This is a first for an African film.
The film was released last Friday, jumping to number one between March 25 and March 31. During that period, it pulled 11 million views and ranked in the top 10 in 75 countries including US, Nigeria, France, Germany, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Hong Kong and Kenya.
It beat Lindsay Lohan’s Irish Wish, which came at number two, and at number three was Damsel starring Millie Bobby Brown.
The film is directed by the acclaimed Mandla Dube, whose impressive resume include helming Silverton Siege and Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu. The Mabopane-born, north of Pretoria, filmmaker was also one of the directors for Netflix dance series Jiva!.
His earlier work includes stints in Hollywood working on the set of blockbusters The Italian Job and Men in Black 2 as an operator and camera assistant.
“African cinema has always had a voice; Netflix has handed us the loudhailer. Heart of the Hunter being Number 1 globally means a lot for the emerging filmmaker to be inspired,” said Dube.
The script for the film adapted from acclaimed crime fiction author and screenwriter Deon Meyer. A former journalist, his most notable work to be adapted for the screen include Trackers and Cape Town (adapted from his 1996 novel Dead Before Dying).
In Heart of the Hunter, Zuko Khumalo (Khoza) in post-apartheid SA, races against time, with crucial information that is the only thing standing between a corrupt presidential candidate and heading the state.
SA flick 'Heart of the Hunter' makes history
First African film in English language to reach No 1 spot on Netflix
