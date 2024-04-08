Like any person who leaves home, Makgotso M recalls missing SA and she came back in 2022 to give the industry one last try.
Makgotso M says it was hard to secure a gig after Is'thunzi
Actor says industry needs to be more regulated, fair
Image: Supplied.
Actor Makgotso M believes the industry needs a union to address their issues and needs.
“I believe the South African industry is desperately in need of a union where our grievances and needs are dealt with,” said the actor.
“I would love to see our industry being a lot more regulated and fair.”
Real name Makgotso Monyemorathoe, she is one of the country’s young actors making waves.
She’s known for playing the cunning role of Tishiwe on Is'thunzi from 2016 to 2017, the timid yet unpredictable Moipone Molopo on the Showmax mini-series, The Girl from St. Agnes in 2019 and appeared in the highly acclaimed film, The Woman King in 2022.
“After I shot Is’thunzi, securing an acting gig was quite difficult. I thought I’d have productions companies keen on working with me but that was not the case,” said the 32-year-old.
“I felt so broken down by the industry that I moved to England. This wasn’t because of the fans but more of the fact that I wasn’t booking any roles.
“Yes, I know rejection is a big part of our jobs as actors but after Is’thunzi, I had high expectations. I later went to America and met my agent who built my confidence and self-esteem up again.”
Like any person who leaves home, Makgotso M recalls missing SA and she came back in 2022 to give the industry one last try.
“Things started looking up and this led to me booking two more roles which people will see me embody differently,” she said.
The thespian from Katlehong, on the East Rand, has also bagged a new movie role of a trauma counsellor named Trisca on Prime Video’s The Drop which made its premiere last week.
The movie sees two close friends from film school, Tom and Vongani share an apartment in Maboneng, Johannesburg, with a hot and fun girl called Loretta.
A heist soon takes place in the street not far from their apartment which results in their kidnapping. Things quickly go wrong during the ordeal leading to the gunman dying by his own gun.
The three friends’ lives then got turned upside down when they discovered a backpack containing money and a memory stick that every kingpin in town wanted.
Simultaneously, Makgotso M also has a character named Nomalizo who is a money spender ex-girlfriend on Showmax’s comedy-drama One Week written and directed by Chris Q Radebe.
“Playing Trisca was a lot of fun, normally I play characters that are quite dark and unlikeable but that’s not the case this time. Trisca is quirky and fun.
“I’m not quite sure if that means that I’m quirky… it was truly refreshing. I can’t wait for people to gravitate towards her.”
Makgotso M hopes to one day play the role of Meryl Streep – her ultimate muse.
“I want to be as versatile as I possibly can with my craft. So far, I’m glad my range of characters is all different. Some of them are dark, others are light but the main thing is that I’m using myself as a point of reference to highlight a narrative.”
