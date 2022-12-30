WATCH LIVE | Mourners gather for Mampintsha's funeral service

Mourners gathered at the International Convention Centre in Durban on Friday to pay tribute to musician Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo.
The 40-year-old died in a Durban hospital at the weekend.
He was admitted to King Edward Hospital for treatment after suffering a minor stroke. He was then transferred to Durdoc Hospital.
The service will be attended by close friends and family of the star and will be streamed online.
The KwaZulu-Natal premier's office on Wednesday said it would work with the eThekwini municipality to provide support to the family for the burial.
While the gesture was applauded by many, others, including radio star Hulisani Ravele, questioned why the government was spending money on citizens' funerals.
The funeral follows a memorial service for Mampintsha on Thursday at the eThekwini Community Church.
Speaking at the memorial, Mampintsha's father said he was heartbroken and still coming to terms with his son's death.
DJ Tira said Mampintsha's legacy would live on.
“I didn't think in my life I would see his picture like this. Even now my heart is still broken but the one thing that would make us go forward is the love you give us.
“I'm glad this house [church] is filled like this because it means the love you have for Mampintsha, Big Nuz, Afrotainment and West Ink is big. There is still a lot of work to be done. Our sister Babes Wodumo must go back to her place at the top.
“Mampintsha was very talented and creative. Everything that was his, you could not compare it to anyone. How many groups in South Africa or across the world vanished for 10 years and when they came back they went to the top? Big Nuz was quiet and came back, and now they have what I think is the biggest song in the country and it's because of Mampintsha and Danger's creativity.
“The person Mampintsha was this year was the same man I met in 2016 when we decided to form the group.”
West Ink Records manager Sbu Ncube said the star's family are taking it one day at a time.
Pictures of a visibly upset Babes Wodumo were shared online, amid reports she allegedly learnt about her husband's death on social media.
Newszroom Afrika reported Mampintsha's family is fuming after a nurse allegedly broke the news without informing the family first.
Big Nuz's R Mashesha died in August 2017.
