Zoomers reject alcohol for a sober curious lifestyle

Gen Zs are leading "sober curious lifestyle" that has seen them drinking less alcohol than millennials and boomers.
Zoomers are going against the grain of what is commonly known and rejecting alcohol in favour of a more sober curious lifestyle.
According to a recent report by research agency Mintel, United Kingdom, more zoomers are practicing sober socialising – reducing or not partaking in drinking alcohol inside the home and social settings.
The sober curious movement is a growing global cultural shift and trend where people are openly choosing to drink less or not to drink at all. The goal is to curate a mindful and healthier relationship with alcohol, promoting overall wellbeing.
“A lifestyle with reduced or no alcohol intake can boost mental clarity, improve sleep, better your physical health, and enhance productivity,” said Ayanda Mvandaba, CEO of Drink Nil, an online retailer specialising in alcohol-free wines, gins, spirits, beers and ciders.
“Sobriety has long been linked to having a dependency issue, but the sober curious movement challenges this stereotype. The sober curious trend isn’t necessarily about complete abstinence – it focuses on moderation. People joining the sober curious trend soon realise they can have as much fun in their lives without alcohol as they had with it.
“People are realising that it’s perfectly socially acceptable to abstain or cut down and explore alternatives to traditional drinking habits."
Interested in exploring the sober curious lifestyle? Mvandaba shared her tips to help you get started:
- Define your reasons for exploring sobriety. Aside from having a clear understanding of your goals, take the time to educate yourself about the benefits and potential risks of alcohol.
- Surround yourself with supportive friends and family or a supportive community of like-minded individuals who will respect your decision to be sober and curious.
- Explore a tasty alternative to stop the feeling that you are missing out. Experiment with non-alcoholic beverages such as mocktails, alcohol-free beers or flavoured sparkling water.
- When in doubt, plan ahead. Bring along your non-alcoholic beverage or research the alcohol-free options available at the venue you are going to.
- Practicing mindfulness by paying attention to how you feel physically and emotionally when you consume alcohol as opposed to when you don’t, can help you reinforce your decision to be sober curious.
- Take this time to find new activities and hobbies that don’t involve alcohol. Hiking, painting or joining a sports team are a fun way to socialise and can distract you from alcohol-centric settings.
Zoomers reject alcohol for a sober curious lifestyle
The aim is to curate a mindful, healthier relationship with liquor
Image: supplied
