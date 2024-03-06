Scandal! viewers love to hate Sithole’s character

“I loved how he was able to transform and speak in different languages with different characters. He’s the reason why I made sure to learn more languages. He’s the OG, and I hope to share the screen with him one day.”
The 31-year-old actor from KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, has done exactly that since joining the show in 2021 as villainous Ndala – viewers love to hate him.
“I’m honoured for the reception that I’m getting from people. It really means I’m carrying my character well. I’m also happy to be a part of the show that not only resonates with South Africans but other African countries,” he said.
“The past three years have been quite the rollercoaster ride. When I first made my debut, everyone was scared of me, I was also scared of Mdala because it was my first time playing such a dark character.
“We’ve seen him at his most ruthless level where he even killed his own family members. But of late, Mdala is becoming softer and less aggressive. His growth will also show his romantic side but I can’t reveal more than that.”
Hailing from Soshanguve, in Pretoria, 28-year-old Mohale is one of the most exciting rising stars to watch. “When I first read her [Tlhogi] character’s bio, I realised how similar we were. Our personalities aren’t the same but we share the love of beauty, hair and fashion,” she said.
“As I continued to read what her storyline entailed, I realised how challenging it was going to be because of what she goes through in her marriage and personal life. She’s the polite girl who’s taken advantage of but without giving much away, Tlhogi might claim her power in a way not many expect.”
Two decades later, e.tv’s longest running soapie Scandal! remains unshaken at the top.
One of the daily drama’s winning recipes that has kept it at number one has been in consistently delivering the greatest soap opera power couples that viewers couldn’t help but fall in love with.
It’s a guilty pleasure that many are embarrassed to admit, but weekdays at 7.30pm TV viewers have been too invested in the fictional romance of Stan (Luthuli Dlamini) and Thato Nyathi (Rami Chuene); Daniel Nyathi (Sello Maake KaNcube) and Nadia Narain (Sorisha Naidoo) as well as Mangi Nyathi (Kagiso Modupe) and Dintle Nyathi (Mapaseka Koetle). Who can forget Siseko (Hlomla Dandala) and Yvonne Langa (Kgomotso Christopher) or Romeo Medupe (Hungani Ndlovu) and Xolile Langa (Sive Mabuya)?
Actor James Sithole (playing Mdala) and his on-screen wife Makoma Mohale (playing Tlhogi) hope to write their way into the history books as one of the show’s most memorable couples. They are currently heating up the storyline.
“I’ve always wanted to be a part of this show ever since I was young,” said Sithole.
“It was thrilling to finally get the chance to act on a nostalgic show such as this one. However, my biggest wish back then was to join the cast when Ntate Sello was playing the ruthless villain who inspired most of my acting today.
“I loved how he was able to transform and speak in different languages with different characters. He’s the reason why I made sure to learn more languages. He’s the OG, and I hope to share the screen with him one day.”
The 31-year-old actor from KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, has done exactly that since joining the show in 2021 as villainous Ndala – viewers love to hate him.
“I’m honoured for the reception that I’m getting from people. It really means I’m carrying my character well. I’m also happy to be a part of the show that not only resonates with South Africans but other African countries,” he said.
“The past three years have been quite the rollercoaster ride. When I first made my debut, everyone was scared of me, I was also scared of Mdala because it was my first time playing such a dark character.
“We’ve seen him at his most ruthless level where he even killed his own family members. But of late, Mdala is becoming softer and less aggressive. His growth will also show his romantic side but I can’t reveal more than that.”
Hailing from Soshanguve, in Pretoria, 28-year-old Mohale is one of the most exciting rising stars to watch. “When I first read her [Tlhogi] character’s bio, I realised how similar we were. Our personalities aren’t the same but we share the love of beauty, hair and fashion,” she said.
“As I continued to read what her storyline entailed, I realised how challenging it was going to be because of what she goes through in her marriage and personal life. She’s the polite girl who’s taken advantage of but without giving much away, Tlhogi might claim her power in a way not many expect.”
