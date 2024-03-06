×

South Africa

WATCH | AKA, Tibz murder suspects appear in Durban court

Scheduled to begin at 9am

06 March 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

Five of the seven suspects arrested for the orchestration and murder of AKA and Tibz are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court for a second time.

