Grieving Kwenzo Ngcobo reflects on life after The Wife, remembers his father
Actor bagged two roles from different TV shows
At the top of his acting career, Kwenzo Ngcobo experienced agony caused by grief after losing his father last March.
Ngcobo became one of the most in-demand actors in SA thanks to his career-defining role of Qhawe Zulu in hit series The Wife.
He is now at the cusp of his career, with two big project following the end of The Wife. The 32-year-old actor plays Alex Shabane in new Netflix action film Soon Comes Night and talent manager Zipho in Mzansi Magic’s latest daily drama Champions.
“Life after The Wife was quite rewarding and challenging at the same time. I lost my dad shortly after we finished shooting the series last March,” he said.
“I’m the type of person who prefers to keep my things private. I prefer to separate my life from my work… I didn’t want what I was going through to affect my job. I knew I had to bring my A-Game despite what I was going through.
“In the same breath, I had to find a balance and not neglect the tough phase I was in. I’m very grateful I had a supportive system around me. My crew as well as my family helped me through that trying time.”
Ngcobo remembered his father as a disciplinarian who liked order, a key lesson he will forever cherish.
“My father taught me the importance of being independent. He taught me how a man should act and uphold his responsibilities,” he said.
“He was very proud of my success and how far my passion got me. When I was studying and trying this acting thing out with theatre shows, my mom and dad were very supportive… they were the fuel I needed to keep going despite the financial constraints.”
While he cherishes the success of his career and fans, he admits that he has struggled with the fame that comes with it.
“Fame has been both good and bad for me. The good part about it is that people get to see your work and it’s easy to secure international jobs even. However, the downside of it is that once you’re famous, you belong to the public. People think they can invade your privacy and impose themselves on you,” Ngcobo said.
“I’m a very introverted person who prefers not to go on Instagram Live over sharing my life or exposing what it is that I do in my personal life.”
Ngcobo’s leading role on the hit series attracted a plethora of eyes attentive to his skills as an actor and this resulted in acting gigs flooding in for the adorned actor.
While being an in-demand leading man is nice, there has also been behind-the-scene drama he had to privately navigate. He is not fazed by it all.
“Despite how easy it was for me to score my next role [after The Wife], I was labelled as a difficult actor with diva tendencies but such a narrative didn’t scare me. I made a thorough introspection and I know I was never wrong. They even tried to blacklist me but as a child of God, nothing like that sufficed,” he said.
While Ngcobo is everyone’s dream boyfriend, he confirmed that he is currently in a relationship.
“I am taken and I’m very happy. Also, what kind of man would I be if I didn’t have a woman?,” he asked.
What kind of romantic partner is he?
“I love love. I’m big on gifts but not flowers, they eventually die. I prefer buying plants because they last longer if taken care of properly,” he said.
