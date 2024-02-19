Kgomotso Christopher ready to step into her new TV role

Seasoned actor Kgomotso Christopher wants to be a beacon of hope for aspiring thespians from her hometown.
The award-winning actor from Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, who is known for her impressive acting skills, is weeks away from stepping into her softest role yet on SABC 1’s long-standing soapie, Generations: The Legacy.
Christopher is best known for causing havoc as the feisty Katlego Sibeko on SABC 3’s canned popular soapie Isidingo and the-ever-so controversial Yvonne “YV” Langa on the thrilling drama soapie Scandal!
However, what’s important is doing justice to her newest role of Keabetswe Moloi, the twin sister of her polar opposite – the bad boy of note, Khumo Moroka, played by Aubrey Poo.
“The producers and I opened a dialogue regarding this role in April last year. There was a character that was already written, however, because it was quite short, it meant I wouldn’t be on the show for long,” said Christopher.
“So, we opened conversations again in August which led us to the authentic twin duo we see today.
“Bringing Kea’s role to life was a collaborative effort between my team and the producers of the show and I realise how blessed I am to have a say as most of the time a role is usually on paper and that’s it, but in my case, there was so much synergy from everyone involved which made the process quite easy.”
Noted as the opposite of Khumo, Keabetswe is an open, honest, and passionate person who is savvy and praised for her business acumen and generous heart.
She aims to use her status as a Moroka to help people through her philanthropy initiatives.
Christopher also shares dialogue with seasoned TV presenter and actor Nimrod Nkosi, who plays the role of minister Walter Nkaba.
With a career spanning almost two decades, the 44-year-old is the well-known voice behind MTN’s Interactive Voice Response system and much like her body of work, the Fatal Seduction actor acknowledged how “blessed” she was to be booked and busy with her addition as Lucinda, the wife of a soccer club owner, on Mzansi Magic’s new football drama series Champions.
“I must say, my journey in the industry was not easy. It was quite treacherous… It had highs and lows and the awards are secondary because my dream was and has always been to come back and work on South African shows,” she said.
“I knew African storytelling was what I always wanted to do when I was aboard in the US, it was my primary goal. In the same breath, I’m so grateful that I’m carving a career that now allows me to go into an international platform like Netflix.”
Christopher is cognisant of the role model she is to the younger generation.
“People usually see the end product and not necessarily how it takes a village to raise you. From your teachers who saw your first play to motherly women in the community. These are all the people that help raise children and I want my career to mirror that,” she adds.
“I want my work to be my legacy. A legacy where people appreciate me for my craft and my life story which speaks volumes to what I’ve achieved despite where I come from because I knew that wasn’t going to define who I was going to be.
“Often at times what we mostly see is a reel of someone’s life story and not the full picture of how it all started. I want my legacy to be one that someone can look at and realise that a girl from Tembisa did it. I’m a firm believer that if you shut out the noise, you’ll realise that everything is possible.”
