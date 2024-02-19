Chiefs stuck with draw against Royal AM

Kaizer Chiefs missed a big chance to leapfrog their biggest rivals Orlando Pirates on the DStv Premiership table when they played a scoreless draw against Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium yesterday.
Royal were all over Chiefs in the first half but surprisingly Amakhosi had more clear-cut chances than the hosts. Chiefs should have broken the deal lock when Ashley Du Preez found himself in a 1v1 situation with Royal keeper Hugo Nyame after using his blistering pace brilliantly against the run of play – only for him to chip the ball wide in the 26th minute.
Du Preez would squander another good chance midway through the second half, where his hesitance, after a nice first touch, saw Nyame block his effort.
Another Chiefs big chance came in first half’s stoppage time when Sifiso Hlanti’s rebound, from an Nkosingiphile Ngcobo free-kick, was superbly stopped by Nyame, who had also saved Ngcobo’s set-piece from just outside the box.
For the better part of the first half, Chiefs lost possession cheaply and hardly won duels. Royal attackers, especially Menzi Masuku and Mxolisi Macuphu gave the Chiefs rearguard all sorts of problems but lack of composure in the final third rendered all their hard work futile.
Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma produced one brilliant save in the first stanza, using his hip to stop Thabo Matlaba’s long-range strike. Realising that things were not happening, Chiefs technical panel opted to withdraw Ngcobo for Keagan Dolly just four minutes after the hour mark. Even with Dolly, the visitors hardly looked dangerous despite a series of errors by Royal's defence.
As frustration grew, Chiefs players, particularly Yusuf Maart, Edson Castillo and second half substitute Mduduzi Shabalala, who replaced Pule Mmodi in the 71st minute, started to take matters into their own hands, trying to beat Nyame from unrealistic areas.
Royal were still a better side even in the second half, knocking the ball around nicely at times. The hosts also amassed more box entries but proved blunt inside the box. What nearly cost Roya were defensive errors with their central defensive pairing of Ayanda Jiyane and Sikhethele Mabuza playing too far from each other.
Chiefs stuck with draw against Royal AM
Chance to leapfrog Pirates missed
