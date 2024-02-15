From one public breakup with Itumeleng Khune to another with Quinton Jones, TV and radio personality Minnie Dlamini is ready to be roasted with no holds barred.
The 33-year-old TV star is the latest A-lister to take the hot seat in the local version of the Roast series. The Showmax Roast of Minnie Dlamini (not to be confused with the Comedy Central version) will be filmed on April 5 and then air on April 26.
Khanyi Mbau, Somizi, Kenny Kunene, Steve Hofmeyr and late AKA have in the last few years felt the harsh burn of the Comedy Central Roast.
“I’m from a family of roasters and I’ve always loved comedy and it’s always been my thing. I’ve always been a supporter of incredible comedians… so, saying ‘yes’ to something like this was an easy call to make,” said Dlamini.
“I’ve always been a fan of the roasts ... one of my favourite scenes from an international roast was when Snoop Dogg was a roastee on Justin Bieber’s panel. I was just intrigued about how they took themselves lightly and had some light-hearted fun.
“Roasts bring a different side to a lot of celebrities and yes, they do get wild and out of hand but I think I’m ready for what my panel of roasters plan to bring at me.”
The roast comes on the verge of her divorce to Jones, following the three-part reality show Becoming Mrs Jones, about their lavish wedding in 2017. They share a son, Netha, together.
“My team is excited that we’re doing things differently. This is one of the opportunities I can be myself… we think this will push me out of the box,” she said.
Minnie Dlamini to be hauled over the coals on local roast show
Grilling comes on the verge of her divorce to Jones
Image: Supplied
From one public breakup with Itumeleng Khune to another with Quinton Jones, TV and radio personality Minnie Dlamini is ready to be roasted with no holds barred.
The 33-year-old TV star is the latest A-lister to take the hot seat in the local version of the Roast series. The Showmax Roast of Minnie Dlamini (not to be confused with the Comedy Central version) will be filmed on April 5 and then air on April 26.
Khanyi Mbau, Somizi, Kenny Kunene, Steve Hofmeyr and late AKA have in the last few years felt the harsh burn of the Comedy Central Roast.
“I’m from a family of roasters and I’ve always loved comedy and it’s always been my thing. I’ve always been a supporter of incredible comedians… so, saying ‘yes’ to something like this was an easy call to make,” said Dlamini.
“I’ve always been a fan of the roasts ... one of my favourite scenes from an international roast was when Snoop Dogg was a roastee on Justin Bieber’s panel. I was just intrigued about how they took themselves lightly and had some light-hearted fun.
“Roasts bring a different side to a lot of celebrities and yes, they do get wild and out of hand but I think I’m ready for what my panel of roasters plan to bring at me.”
The roast comes on the verge of her divorce to Jones, following the three-part reality show Becoming Mrs Jones, about their lavish wedding in 2017. They share a son, Netha, together.
“My team is excited that we’re doing things differently. This is one of the opportunities I can be myself… we think this will push me out of the box,” she said.
“Last year ended off when I was on Curated on Mzansi Magic, my style of presenting on that show was very different to how I’ve previously been presenting.
“I was a little feisty and I made fun of myself in front of people. At that point, I thought that everything that could be said about me has been said… luckily, with the roast I can set the record straight and rectify a few things. So, in hindsight, this is a win-win for me.”
As much as the show is scripted, Dlamini said nothing will be off-limits. The celebrity panel set to roast Dlamini will be announced at a later stage.
“I can’t mention who’ll be on the panel but you’ve seen how my career has been in the spotlight over the years,” she said. “You’ve seen how I’ve been dragged on social media… I don’t think there’s anyone in the industry with skin as thick as mine, honestly.”
Dlamini further opened up about motherhood.
“It’s not easy having everything on your shoulders. But what motherhood has done is give me a new sense of self and it makes me want to work harder and fight,” she said.
“It’s made me realise that not everything is about me but about my son’s future. I want him to look at me one day with pride and know that I was there. I want to be the example he sees that it takes hard work to get there and succeed. I always keep him close so that he can see my hustle.”
Motsoaledi Setumo back on TV screens after two-year hiatus
RHOD star and budding entrepreneur Slindile 'Slee' Ndlovu thanks the day she chose herself
‘Disruptors’ use Big Brother to map out their future
With cheesecake and self-love, Sonia Booth tackles life
Scores of stars descend on New York for fashion week
K.O misses brotherhood with late AKA and Riky Rick
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos