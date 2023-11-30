Ten years after meeting at a sports tournament in Cape Town, the flame is still burning for Banyana Banyana star Refiloe Jane and partner Christa Kgamphe-Jane.
Now married for two years, their love story will unfold before the eyes of South Africans in new reality show Sports Wives.
Christa, 37, is a sports manager, masseuse and lecturer; while Refiloe resides in Italy – playing for US Sassuolo Calcio Femminile.
“I was playing for the University of Johannesburg and she was playing for VUT [Vaal University of Technology]. I remember just admiring her from afar but when we started speaking, I knew this is someone I’m going to have in my life for a long time,” said Christa.
Christa is not concerned about the public scrutiny as she gears up to put their love on full display.
“I’m not worried about the public’s opinion, they will talk no matter what. I’ve come to the realisation that people don’t know what the definition of love is and with Refiloe and I showing the love we have for each other, maybe it’ll teach them something from a different perspective,” Christa said.
“I’m not scared of who I am and what I stand for, hence I’m ready to display my affection for Refiloe on a public platform. In all honesty, I only value the opinion of people who mean the world to me, and if they are happy with what I’m doing, then that’s all that matters.
“When launching my career, I knew I wanted to own a company that offers various fitness services. This is why my company offers services such as sports massages to various sports companies and divisions. My wife is my biggest supporter. Every career move I make, she’s always there cheering me on, and I’m glad to have this much support in my life.”
Banyana star Refiloe Jane’s wife ready to show people love ‘from a different perspective’
Christa joins other sports stars’ partners on new reality show
Joining Christa on Sports Wives is Clarrisa Manaças who was in a 12-year relationship with rugby player Lionel Mapoe. Then there is Bomzi September, married to ex-footballer Thabo September, soccer star Kennedy Mwene’s baby mama Sisanda Cetiywe and Tsholo Makgalemele-Mbane, who is married to Banyana Banyana player Bambanani Mbane.
Completing the cast is Dipuo Maloi, whose baby daddies are Moroka Swallows teammates Andile Jali and Lantshene Phalane.
“The first time the producers of the show wanted to convince me, I didn’t buy it. To me the initial pitch felt like a show I’ve seen before,” said Christa.
“The second time they pitched, they told me it’s about making new friends, expanding my brand, and showing the world who I am and what I’m all about – with that I knew I had to be part of it. This is an opportunity for me to make an impact through the eye of the camera.”
Nonhlanhla Dhlamini, executive producer and creator of Sports Wives, said making the show inclusive was paramount.
“We were deliberate in also including wives, partners and exes of professional athletes from the LGBTQIA+ community, athletes who are oftentimes neglected by the general media regardless of their outstanding performance at national and international level,” said Dhlamini.
“Sports Wives deals with issues that are relatable, like parents who have not embraced partners we have chosen to marry and spend our lives with, lack of acceptance of our sexuality, women having to navigate who they are after dedicating their lives to motherhood and their husbands, finding and reconnecting with family, and navigating friendships – all beautifully packaged into an authentic, well-shot and entertaining reality series.”
