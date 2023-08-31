Qiniso Van Damme goes on a trip with her girls

SA’s first Bachelorette Qiniso van Damme is still head over heels in love with Gareth Ehret, three years after choosing him as her "forever yena" on the popular reality TV dating show.
The 30-year-old model and businesswoman has since added acting to her résumé with a YouTube six-part web-series The Girls Trip directed by Nelisiwe and Ofentse Mwase. Van Damme is joined by radio presenter Mantsoe "Pout" Tsatsi, songstress Holly Rey and television presenter Stephanie Ndlovu.
Van Damme said celebrating the diversity of SA women was what resonated with her in doing the web-series.
“Anything to showcase our girls, I’m always in. It’s a whole love letter to South African women and our variations and beautiful different natures. When I got the script, I was like this person is me – also the person’s name is Qiniso," she said.
“I really enjoyed being in a room full of inspiring women, great in their own right, great in their own pursuits. It was such a positive space of love and growth and inspiration. I’m so glad to have had the opportunity.”
Life on screen versus real life is something Van Damme knows too well, however, there is nothing made up about her television love story with Gaz (Ehret).
"Ain’t nobody who can make up this love story. No script could have scripted this in the way that Gaz and I are still together three years later. It's crazy," she said.
"To say that television is scripted is fair, but for me there was no way that I was going to be the first woman of colour on The Bachelorette on the African continent and be a part of a scripted show that I have no control over. Unfortunately, anything a woman of colour does, you are literally the spokesperson of the entire bracket of society and everything you do reflects on you.”
“I was like if I’m going to do this, I have full control over everything. Next thing, Oh Jehovah! I knew Gareth stole my heart and here we are almost three years later and taking it slow.”
Even though her love story may have seemed to be rushed, Van Damme said that she and Ehret are conventional and normal.
“We are taking our time and will not be getting engaged tomorrow, but who knows what the future holds. We have been learning about each other off camera; learning about each other's dreams and aspirations and supporting each other towards those goals. We are taking our own time," she said.
